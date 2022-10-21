Is Cache Valley haunted? Is British prime minister a seasonal job? You don’t think all that grunge in our air has anything to do with climate or too many cars in drive up fast food lines do you? It is definitely the demonic rotting flesh fog rising from the graves of unrepentant sinners wanting to again roam the earth. It’s that or a whole bunch of dry ice in water.
It sure smells like hell sulfur but that could also be cow poop or the square lakes which are, well, our poop. I’m just going to go with “it’s a mystery” because it fits better with our reality show narrative.
Cache Valley is generally famous for all the wrong reasons. Television and alleged investigative journalism confirms, yes we are haunted. We also have Big Foot wandering around, but that probably does not fit the haunted narrative. Everyone knows Big Foot is a non-malevolent time shifter. Nuns however …
Who could forget the big Saint Anne’s Catholic Retreat bust scandal? It happened in 1997 but was only nationally reported in 2016 by one of the Wayne’s-World-level cable shows. As a long-time resident and former Catholic, I always was interested in this narrative. I couldn’t figure out why of all places those wacky Catholics would choose to build a retreat 10 miles up Logan Canyon was the choice. That is spooky. Why did they subsequently abandon it? There was no shortage of Catholics needing retreating. Trust me, 13 years of Catholic school speaking.
Here’s the text from the show promotions:
“The Ghost Adventures crew investigates St. Anne's Retreat, where in 1997 a group of teenagers, drawn to the property for its legends of dead nuns and hellhounds, were held hostage and terrorized by three armed security guards. St. Anne's Retreat was built in the 1920s and owned by the Catholic Church. It was used as a place for the Church to hide away embarrassments: Nuns who had broken their vows and committed sins were sent there.“
It has to be true because the film crew brought in a “professional psychic” who convulsed with horror on screen. Though I do, on occasion, make stuff up, this is all Google-able for your enjoyment.
The happy ending to this sordid bit of Cache Valley lore is that you can now buy this property to rehab into your very own hellhound house for only $700,000; ghosts and unusable swimming pool included. You can look up the MLS listing.
So, do you have to scare your friends and neighbors this Halloween? Let me suggest some DIY costumes.
1) Dress up as a political lawn sign! Cut them up and go as LeeMontMullanZookSon. I’m not advocating vandalism, but maybe your neighbors have extra lawn signs that they are not using.
2) Go as a member of the “The Woke Mob”: I try to keep politics out of this space, but I don’t even know what the “woke mob” is. I’m thinking tie dye and posters protesting …anything.
3) Dress as a Costco cult member: I’ve given up debating with people on the merits of another Big Box store; which generally means it’s a cult. So, zombie up and stagger over there and wait for the Nov. 18 grand opening.
4) Go as a bag of leaves: Carry a blower or rake and attack other leaf costumes.
Follow me for more tips on Instagram.
If you come by our house on Halloween, you will get golf balls in your trick or treat bag. You will probably get the same for Easter and maybe Christmas as well. Yeah, we get a lot of golf balls on the 17th fairway from righties shanking and lefties hooking. Our yard is the haunted graveyard where bad shots go.
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you a happy Halloween and early winter.
