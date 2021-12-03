Seems like we’re always getting ahead of ourselves.
Halloween decorations were nearly sold out by Labor Day, and Christmas sales started about Oct. 9. I’m surprised people weren’t giving out candy canes to trick-or-treaters. Thanksgiving offered barely a faint gobble.
By the end of November, the Christmas sections were in tatters. I might be imagining it, but last week the snowblowers were on sale and tinges of lawn care lurked in the shadows.
I feel like it is about time for Easter decorations, but I like the reds and greens too much. I’m also conflicted about the biology of rabbits and chocolate eggs.
I know that “mindfulness” is the current cure for everything from weight loss to road rage, but yeah, we need to slow down and take more time to smell the frozen roses. Life is moving too fast.
That kink in the hose the pandemic caused is reopening with a blinding gush of development. I used to think it was just me being a whiner, but I met a guy in Bluff, Utah, who remarked on how bad the Logan Main Street traffic was becoming. This was before we added several crazy popular chain stores and burger drive-throughs.
I concede that living in your car might be the only alternative to the high price of rentals and home ownership, but we really do need to address the traffic here.
The good news is that the city got $52 million to clean up Main Street. I’m looking forward to seeing what the plan is, but what about 400 North? We probably need to stop calling it 400 North because it really is U.S. Highway 89. We used to live five houses away and freaked out every time the dog got out of the house and headed that way. It’s kind of crazy that there is still a school crosswalk there staffed by the bravest crossing guards in the state every morning and evening. We’ve built tunnels in several other spots, why not one for the school kids?
It’s not the change the kills you; it’s the pace. It’s not the fall, it’s the sudden deceleration at the end of it.
I admit I’m one of the valley residents who have been wanting to be the last one in for about 33 years now. I’ve been here for 41 years. I guess those first eight years I yearned for more commerce and food choices. After that I’m mostly lamented becoming just like everyplace else. I think we have accomplished that several times over.
Logan needs to find its identity now that it has trans-morphed from a small town to a mid-sized city. I used to want a Target, Costco and Trader Joe’s, but now I’m just fine driving elsewhere for those.
Wait, did I just read that Smithfield is getting its very own temple?
Anyway, the Logan metroplex is still my home and I still love it for all its flaws like every dog we have tolerated and loved simultaneously. Could it use some training? Yes. These are my holiday wishes.
Clean air: I got my first auto emissions test in Logan ever this year. It was an extra annoyance, but I hope it helps. I can’t think of anything else that affects you daily as much as clean, clear air.
I wish that we can treat our food service workers well and pay them well. The alternative is learning to cook and eat at home. It’s not that hard. The internet is you friend on this one.
I hope people can get along without all these lawn sign and truck flag battles. In my utopia we would all talk about our differences rather than passive aggressively shouting with different flags and lawn ornaments at each other.
I really wish we didn’t need a bigger, better animal shelter. I wish we didn’t need one at all and people would just love and care for their animals. I wish our biggest problem was too many dog parks.
Dennis Hinkamp wonders if it is too soon to wish you happy New Year’s Day.