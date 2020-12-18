As the snow flies, credit cards cry and no logic applies; these are the good times, the bad times, the Sunday Times and the time we lost. It’s a time to scream, to sing and remember our favorite things. No matter how much I silently scream or peacefully dream, it’s all still confusing. I wonder if 2,020 years ago was the last time there were three wise men agreeing on one thing in one place. It was a Magi Award to the world in the very first Christmas Story before Red Rider BB guns, fishnet stocking lamps, mouth soap and eyes shot out.
As the calendar turns, we have a new president, maybe; a pandemic cure, maybe; some relief from the drought, maybe; an ear worm song “Call Me Maybe,” but most importantly we have a new In-N-Out Burger for sure. I thought I saw people lining up already, but maybe those were just RVs parked there wondering where the gas stations went.
Maybe works for me most of the time. It seems like we are rolling like a brakeless Amazon Prime semi load into a post-fact runaway truck lane of a decade. This makes it easy for former journalism graduates like me to just let ’er rip in a stream-of-no-conscious keyboard spew of alternative facts. I never wanted to be a fiction writer, but it is becoming more appealing daily. Maybe fiction should just be rebranded “fact free.”
My favorite fact-free things are more funny than dangerous. For instance, the delivery of my snow tires was delayed because of snow. Apparently, the snow tire delivery trucks don’t have very good snow tires. This is mostly true. It is also mostly true that I’m ready for my first COVID vaccine injection, but like most people, I fear that Microsoft is injecting a microchip at the same time. What really scares me is that it might be Windows Vista rather than Windows 10. Their tracking might find out that I’m much less interesting than they thought and that it was a waste of a microchip. It would be a lot easier if they just hacked my smart watch. They would find out such mind-blowing intelligence as that I compulsively walk 10,000 steps a day whether the dog needs it or not.
My smart-ass watch has become one of my favorite things in this physically distancing world. My genderless watch congratulates me on meeting my walking and stair climbing goals each day. It busts me to “get up and move” when my head feels like napping on the keyboard. It can somehow magically tell the difference between when I am swimming and when I’m just showering. My smart watch also has a relationship with my smart phone, and they relay annoying notices to each other. Still no matter how smart they are, they cannot seem to stop car warranty, house buying flippers and Medicare providers from contacting me.
Still, time dribbles forward and, like most people stuck inside with internet access, I have enjoyed the Alan Rickman bookends of the Holiday season: “Die Hard” and “Love Actually.” This is marinated liberally with repetitive views of “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation,” “A Christmas Story” and whatever cheap knockoffs Netflix streams out. I must be the only former comedian in the world not to appear in a Netflix film. That’s OK, I’m not going to die hard, I love it actually. That’s my Christmas story.
Dennis Hinkamp would like to remind you that it’s not just the weather outside that is frightful; stay home.