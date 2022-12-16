Dennis Hinkamp 2020

Barring a heat tsunami, it looks like we are guaranteed a white Christmas, so we have that going for us. However, the Tabernacle is still under renovation, so there will be no giant Nativity Scene. There is also a gaping hole in the urban scape across the street and the future library is still an empty array of steel beams. It won’t be a perfect Christmas, but that’s just fine.

While it’s a noble quest for the 5-star Instagram Christmas, we mostly only remember the bad Christmases. I’m not talking about death from Ebola, collapse of civilization bad, just the type where stuff didn’t go as planned. I’ll give you a written mix tape of my most remembered Christmases for reference and inspiration.

