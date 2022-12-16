Barring a heat tsunami, it looks like we are guaranteed a white Christmas, so we have that going for us. However, the Tabernacle is still under renovation, so there will be no giant Nativity Scene. There is also a gaping hole in the urban scape across the street and the future library is still an empty array of steel beams. It won’t be a perfect Christmas, but that’s just fine.
While it’s a noble quest for the 5-star Instagram Christmas, we mostly only remember the bad Christmases. I’m not talking about death from Ebola, collapse of civilization bad, just the type where stuff didn’t go as planned. I’ll give you a written mix tape of my most remembered Christmases for reference and inspiration.
I grew up Catholic and I must say this religion knows how to do Christmas. I participated in some glorious Catholic midnight masses in St. Louis. I even got paid for a few because it was a plum altar boy job. Priests are sometimes big tippers for midnight masses and funerals.
Probably the opposite of my midnight mass Christmases was during my brief bus boy days at a 24/7/365 pancake house. You got paid a little more and the hangover tips were sometimes better than other days of the year. I did get fired from said pancake house for something I will never reveal until one day before my dying day. I will only hint that it was because I was young, stupid and comically exuberant. This is how you remember Christmases.
Having had a whole bunch of white Christmases I’ve developed and affinity for more beach and cacti locales. One of my favorites places is Death Valley. The juxtaposition of Christmas and the name Death Valley just has a nice ring to it. It is also the lowest geographical spot in the United States which adds to the holiday mirth. “Christmas day was the low point in our year.” I think you get why I like it. I remember many years ago squatting outside the Death Valley visitor’s center waiting for one bar of internet connection to file one of my Christmas week columns. Those were good times.
Travel complications are always great for holiday memories. I spent a lovely, cancelled flight morning eating breakfast in the Salt Lake City Denny’s. I spent another holiday travel day in the Moab Denny’s (may it rest in peace). If you look up the Moab Denny’s on Trip Advisor it has ratings only slightly above “breakfast dumpster diving” which is why it is included in my mix tape.
Closer to home I have spent a couple Christmases with only a dog, a pizza and mid-range bottle of wine. Also, a couple in the White Owl (the dankest bar in town then and still) with a friend watching sketchy movies. My long-time friend and I still argue if we really saw a guy drinking beer out of his prosthetic leg and passing around. Not sure if it isn’t true, but it should be.
I spent several holiday-to-family-pilgrimages in one of my many campers in a Mesquite or Las Vegas casino parking lot on my way to Southern California to be with half-siblings whom I only quarter knew. Christmas morning in a third-tier casino is always a treat. One Christmas day was spent in Slab City which is possibly the most disgusting/wonderful city in the US. Get your tetanus shots and go there; you will be amazed or disappointed.
The great convenience store robbery was probably my most memorable. On Christmas day somewhere in southern Arizona we stopped at a 7-11 to get some charcoal for the evening BBQ. I saw a couple gentlemen laboring with 12-packs of beer in each hand. Being a polite Utahn and happy Christmas day person I held the door open for them. They quickly egressed to their car and sped away. Turns out they were stealing the beer. The store clerk just said, “another beer run.” We shared a mutual laugh and proceeded with our Christmas days.
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you a memorable if not perfect Christmas.
