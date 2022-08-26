Dennis Hinkamp 2020

I never tire of visiting tiny museums around the West. You never know when or if they will be open or what they will have. I can recommend them, but you will have to take your chances. They might not even have websites.   

 There are hundreds of big museums in big cities with big prices. Anyone can go to those, but they are so predictable. Oh, another Renaissance painter or Dead Sea Scroll? Yawn. Just think of the bragging rights of discovering shards of history in Paris, Idaho, or Pioche, Nevada. You could be one of the few. The people who manage the tiny archives are my heroes. They are our Grangers.  

