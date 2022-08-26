I never tire of visiting tiny museums around the West. You never know when or if they will be open or what they will have. I can recommend them, but you will have to take your chances. They might not even have websites.
There are hundreds of big museums in big cities with big prices. Anyone can go to those, but they are so predictable. Oh, another Renaissance painter or Dead Sea Scroll? Yawn. Just think of the bragging rights of discovering shards of history in Paris, Idaho, or Pioche, Nevada. You could be one of the few. The people who manage the tiny archives are my heroes. They are our Grangers.
At this juncture, I’m going to have to go a few strides into the weeds to explain my Granger analogy. Granger is a character in Ray Bradberry’s 1953 novel “Fahrenheit 451.” He is the leader of a group of wandering intellectual exiles who memorize books in order to preserve their contents.
For context, we sped by the year 1984 and it seemed like almost everything in the book 1984 came true or worse. Now we are coming up to 2049, the year of Fahrenheit 451.
I’m not a super literary wonk myself so I will provide a quick Wiki summary. Fahrenheit 451 imagines a dystopian future where the people in charge want to burn a lot of books and generally eschew intellectualism and people who use words such as eschew. The number 451 refers to the temperature at which paper spontaneously ignites. One of the ways the resistance tries to preserve books is memorizing them. The lead character Granger is the leader of a group of wandering intellectuals who do this.
In a roundabout way this brings us to our dystopian present. We humans have almost always been banning, burning or hiding books. Heck, 38 years ago right here in Lehi and Payson, Utah, they were burning books in the movie Footloose. Ironically the movie was released in 1984. It had a happy ending and lots of hot dance moves.
Before the internet, one of the most coveted books on the USU campus was the public record of faculty salaries. It wasn’t restricted other than that you had to ask for it and you couldn’t take it out of the library. You could not make copies; you had to memorize it. Looking at it made you feel as guilty as a 13-year old boy looking at Playboy magazines. Of course that analogy is also pre-Internet. I imagine now 13-year-olds look at all sorts of naughtiness right on their phones.
One might think the internet would prevent some books from disappearing. It’s not that simple. A totalitarian regime can cut off the entire internet much quicker and with much less heat than 451. That’s exactly why we need more Grangers to mount an army of people memorizing important information.
The people in these tiny museums are my Grangers. They are like sleeper cells of people preserving the past of their sometimes tiny places. I’ll rattle off just the ones I can remember on a sleepy Thursday night. In no particular order of importance:
Franklin and Paris Idaho; Thermopolis and Lander Wyoming; Tonopah, Caliente, Wells and Pioche Nevada. But my number one Granger hero is the guy in McGill, Nevada, who curates a historic drugstore that has remained frozen in time since 1979. Keith Gibson has also written 187 weekly newsletters solely about the history of McGill. I write a lot about the quirks of Logan, but this guy has true dedication.
Dennis Hinkamp encourages you to memorize something before it is gone.