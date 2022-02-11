If the saying "a penny for your thoughts" originated in 1900, that would mean it is "33 cents for your thoughts" today ... I could come up with some decent thoughts for that. I could also come up with some indecent thoughts, but I will keep those to myself. According to the English language etymology, the phrase might go back to 1522 which, of course, is before the U.S. penny was minted. But if it had been, that would be some serious inflation for your thoughts.
If you are lucky enough to have a 1909 S V.D.B penny, you could sell it for around $1,800. You didn’t even have to invest it or put it in a savings account. This isn’t inflation, it’s numismatic (measure of scarcity) value. Numismatic is one of the few big words I remember from my youth when I collected coins with my father. The V.D.B represents initials of Victor David Banner, the designer of that rare coin. You should be able to come up with some Nobel Prize level thoughts for that penny.
Over the last six months younger people have probably figured out that inflation is not just a textbook word. Us elders have always known this. When I moved here in 1980, the average interest rate for mortgages was about 15 percent. However, I was getting 10 percent interest on my bank savings account with zero risk. There were also regular six percent raises at work.
I jumped at the chance to buy my first house when loan rates dipped below 10 percent for the first time. I had my choice of houses in the $50–$60,000 price range. Last week a house in our neighborhood went on the market for $470,000, and five days later was under contract for $675,000. It must have numismatic value. This modern inflation is thus far different and harder to explain.
For now, people are just mainly on Main Street acting manly driving through it wondering what happened. One of my inflated penny thoughts is that the drive-through blood clots on our main artery are worse, but not new. I remember a column I wrote in the mid-80s about being able to go through a whole day in Logan without ever leaving your car. We had drive-up pharmacies, dry cleaners, banks, grocery stores and a growing plethora of food places. Remember, this was pre-online shopping, smart phones, DoorDash and any stop lights between Logan and Preston. It now seems like at any given time 10 percent of our population is waiting in a line of cars for something; usually mediocre food and beverage. Many of these places seem downright annoyed if you walk in the door to order coffee or food. They give preference to the drive-up window.
“Sir, couldn’t you just go back to your car and wait in line like the rest of the normal people?” I imagine her imploring.
“I know I could just stay auto-bound because I have an electric car and thus don’t have to feel guilty about idling. I do love listening to podcasts all day every day, but I have these legs that I like to use for more than pushing pedals at least occasionally,” I imagine replying, but never do.
Speaking of imagined penny thought replies that never happened … I’m putting off some things on my bucket list until I’m older so that a life sentence won’t be so long. Not foretelling a killing spree, but there are some altruistic things that I would like to do that are technically illegal. I’ll leave it to you to conjecture.
1909 S V.D.B penny for your thoughts?
Dennis Hinkamp notes that the numismatic value of common sense has greatly inflated lately.