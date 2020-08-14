You probably haven’t noticed, but there are a lot of people angry about everything everywhere all the time lately. I understand anger. I was an angry young man, an angry middle-aged man and am currently an angry guy entering the COVID-19 high risk age group.
I can get angry about almost anything. Most mornings I wake up glad that my dreams did not come true because they involved a lot of mayhem. This is not a cry for help just a realization, which is the first and last step to healing. Despite my genetic or body chemistry I’ve been able to live a fairly peaceful, successful life free of incarceration.
It's OK; most of us have delved into at least half the seven deadly sins. You need to love the sinner and hate the sin, especially if that sinner is you. Anger only serves you well in sports, humor and Twitter. I try to exercise regularly and spend about 15 minutes a day writing angry retorts to people on Twitter that I hate. When that’s not enough, I have some other suggestions:
Three good things. This works for people not given to conventional prayer. Try to end the day making mental or Facebook notes of three good things that happened that day. The bar can be pretty low. 1. I found a great parking spot. 2. The dog didn’t bark at any other dogs on her walk. 3. The soda from the vending machine was so delightfully cold that it turned into ice crystals in my mouth. Others of you may have found a cure for cancer or an easier way to fold sheets. Just document it.
Write your own affirmations. I’ll start: “I’ve always been an influencer; just not in a good way” or “If you hang in there too long, you'll eventually lose your grip. Plan some let-goes.”
Travel local and look for good things: This always makes me happy. Here are some of my recent favorites:
Stroll the streets of Paris (Idaho) with a beret and post about it. There are several great selfie photo ops there such as the Paris Hotel. No passport or alternate language skills required.
Find all the Napoleon Dynamite locations in Preston, Idaho. If you want to be the last person on Earth to watch the movie “Napoleon Dynamite,” that’s your loss. If you have seen it, you can relive the locations and take selfies in front of them for the cost of a half tank of gas. As a bonus, stop in Franklin’s La Tienda for several things illegal in Utah.
Post dog and sunset photos. If you don’t have your own dog, go to a dog park and borrow one. One of my favorites includes a nice little field trip to Brigham City. It’s called The Barking Lot. I’m not anti-cat; I’m just pro dog. Our little contribution to the pandemic is our little neighborhood dog rest stop, to compliment all the tiny libraries around town (see photo).
Check out the Smithfield Sinclair dinosaur decorations. As of last week, they have outdone themselves. Try it, you won’t be disappointed. I appreciate things like this because they exude whimsy more than marketing.
Speaking of whimsy, The Bear Lake Farmacy self-serve produce stand in Laketown, is one of my new favorite whimsical things. There is no way they are going to recoup their costs on this. They, in fact have a sign that says, “pay what you want.” You can look it up on most common social media.
Dennis Hinkamp also encourages you to look up the song “Love Will Win the War” on YouTube. It will make your day better.