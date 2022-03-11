Sometimes I walk and think. Sometimes I just think. Sometimes I just walk. I don’t chew gum so there is no kinesiology or cognitive conflict joke to concern me. I can do both or either.
Probably because the headline had the phrase “strip clubs” in it, my last column got more views and comments than anything I have written in about 15 years. For context, I’ve been writing this column for about 30 years. I came to Logan about 41.5 years ago and I am about 66.1 years old. Statistics and sabermetrics matter.
Yeah, the Logan ’80s were roaring; strip clubs, vegetarian restaurants, a skateboard shop, a couple real pet shops, a place you could eat and pick up a train in Cache Junction. There was a fresh fish place that really was a front for fresh drugs flown in daily from Alaska. I did not buy any drugs, but I did notice they weren’t selling much fish. The haunted building is still there though the fish and drugs are not. You could drive to Franklin, Idaho, and return with illegal kegs of beer hidden in hay bales.
I don’t spend too much time wishing I could go back there, but the Roaring ’80s in Cache Valley were a special time. I think some readers were in shock about the realization that there were strip clubs here because we tend to think timelines run from conservative to liberal. Logan was more liberal then because we had more out-of-state students here to save the planet with our natural resource and forestry degrees.
Like most men, my brain tends to retain more sports trivia than anything useful. Logan had elite sports then, but not in the places you would expect. We had back-to-back national championship women’s softball teams, a three times top-10 women’s volleyball team. Pre-NCAA, they won the AWIA championships in 1978. We also had a nationally ranked men’s wrestling team.
You could go down to the track and jog with Olympians such as 800-meter greats Mark Enyeart and Wendy Koenig Knudsen. Koenig was then married to legendary track and field coach Lyle Knudson, who briefly coached here and mentored about a dozen Olympians in his career. You might also see other Olympians Henry Marsh or Jay Sylvester at a local meet. As a former college track, guy this was all eye candy for me.
I don’t remember much of anything about football in that era, but am sure nobody sang “The Scotsman.” I do know with certainty that drunken liberal crazies invented National Tequila Day that always coincided with playing BYU in football. I did not attend. I don’t drink the hard stuff, but I approved of their exuberance.
If you have a sharp memory and a penchant for pathos, you might remember seeing a two-time Super Bowl champion wandering around town. He looked like a homeless person because he was. Lately I have been fixated on the ’80s memories of seeing this large scruffy-looking black man in fatigues wandering around Logan; hard to miss in a place this white. Turns out that homeless man was Lionel Aldridge.
He played football at USU in the early ’60s, dated and later married a white woman from a Levan. While dating her at USU, he was called into the president’s office and asked to call it off. He didn’t. He went on to win two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers as a starting defensive lineman. After pro football he was a TV commentator on nationally televised football games. He was by all accounts a smart, articulate guy.
Then he slipped into a darkness of mental illness for maybe 10 years. He killed the family dog. He put a loaded gun to his wife's head. He wandered the country homeless for many years. He got better and became a spokesperson for mental illness reform. Were his problems genetic or CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy) from football? We don't know. If he had lived, he would have been 81, but he died at age 56 officially of "natural causes" weighing 400 pounds. There are still more questions than answers.
Memories are imperfect, but the ’80s really were roaring here.
Dennis Hinkamp admits that memories are flawed, but he’s not making any of this up.