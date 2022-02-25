On Wednesday I made a quick, cold stroll through downtown Logan on the way to my quarterly haircut. That description is just my vanity taking; I don’t really need to get a haircut that often. Anyway, I was taking in the viewscape and noticing I now had a clear view of the Tabernacle from First West. How did that happen? Oh, the Emporium was eaten by heavy machinery and urban renewal last week.
I had a few fond memories of what it used to be; indoor miniature golf, a comedy club, tanning booths, a couple defunct PR agencies, and the premier (at the time) Italian restaurant Robintinos. In my early days of La Vida Logan, the Emporium seemed to aspire to becoming a smaller version of Salt Lake City’s Trolley Square. I have many fond memories of Trolley Square too that don’t include the mass shootings in 2007. I used to like to do tourism shopping. Before the Internet you had to physically travel to discover new things.
Those were different times, as they all are, but mostly I remember Logan as being more liberal than it is now. For context, this is only my out-of-stater gentile view. In the early ’80s the liquor laws here allowed you to bring a big bulging brown bag of booze of any kind into any restaurant with you. There are few places in the paved-street United States where you could do this. This was a great budget boon for imbibers. You could just order mixers all night with the blessings of the proprietors. I don’t condone this, I’m just the historical scribe.
Those were the days. Trigger warning: There were also strip clubs within walking distance of the Tabernacle. Though morally svelte now, I was then an off-tether 26-year-old and I did occasionally frequent some of them, but only for the articles. Or maybe as a tribute to Bill Clinton’s lame “but I didn’t inhale” excuse, I went to strip clubs, but I didn’t look. That’s my story and it was before the internet, so you really don’t know if it is true or if I’m embellishing my autobiography.
Speaking of autobiographies, I had another birthday since I last wrote. Don’t send cards. My age number now coincides with the famous highway that runs from Chicago to Los Angeles. This may explain some of these memories.
Nothing lasts forever, but during this tear down transition downtown is looking a little like some recently smart-bombed city. Only the bad buildings containing bad people are being destroyed; except, well, the library? Before it was the library it was a Sears store and there was a biker bar strip club in the basement. So, I guess we need a bulldozer exorcist for that.
I keep wondering if there will be any weird discoveries with all this excavation. Mexico City found an entire other ancient city beneath where they started digging to build condos. Japan unearthed huge monsters that led to a thriving movie genre. The magical part is though Godzilla could swim into the bay undetected, when he stood up the water only came to his mid-calves. Logan can aspire.
I can only conclude that aging manifests itself in strange ways. I alternately wake up “glad that didn’t really happen” and “that was so wonderful I want to go back there.” Lately I have been having dreams where I make good choices. Who saw that coming?
Dennis Hinkamp will be downtown again in three months for a haircut whether he needs it or not.