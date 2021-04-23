Most of my inspiration comes from walking the dog, fermented grapes and lucid dreams. I can add that this week the inspirational metaphors came Dylanesque blowin’ in the wind while walking the dog. I was blown away as was most of the neighborhood.
Wednesday morning is trash day in our vicinity, so people mostly sensibly put out their trash Tuesday evenings. Sense was thrown to the wind along with everything else the last two Tuesday evenings and subsequent mornings featuring punitive winds that few black beauties could stand upright to.
These winds, like some climatic truth serum, festooned the neighborhood with everyone’s deep, dark secrets. Since I walk the dog at about 6:30 am I was privy to those secrets before most of the woke awoke to cover their tracks. I’m sure that trash collectors have seen everything from body parts to Vermeer knockoffs so often that they quickly forget. Even though I was an aspiring investigative journalist at one point in my life, I never snooped in trash cans. I wasn’t snooping; I was just observing. There was much to ponder.
These are a few of those observations: Some people seem to live on cheap box blush wine and pizza delivery. Some forgot to shred their tax documents. Some still subscribe to questionable magazines rather that eschewing paper for the relative privacy of the Internet for those secret desires. I am, by the way, talking about stock car racing magazines, so just wash your dirty mind out with hand sanitizer (there’s lots of it available now). Some of the outwardly liberal greenies revealed that they do not recycle every one of their aluminum cans or cardboard toilet paper rolls. Love letters? Are you kidding? People still do that without burning them? But really all you had to do is fill your trash cans with bricks and wet dog beds to keep them from tipping over. Remember this in the future.
The wind also tore down many of the fences that ostensively, according to bad aphorisms, “make good neighbors.” Could this be a metaphorical hint from the weather gods for neighbors to mend their fences actually and figuratively? I doubt it, we’ll just build stronger fences, taller walls and wider motes. Speaking of divine intervention, is that trampoline that floated into your yard a gift from the gods, careless neighbors or just a wish-come-true from children who put baby teeth beneath their pillows?
The trees that blew down had shallow roots metaphorically like the friendships that could not withstand the winds of the pandemic. Deep roots survive the winds of change. Shallow roots of otherwise beautiful trees or people were not meant to last. I was going to say the blown over trees are also metaphors for relationships that needed to be chain sawed and thrown into a wood chipper and hauled to the landfill, but that’s a little too violent for this column. I’m not saying I don’t occasionally have that fantasy. Maybe I just watch the wrong movies. I blame Netflix for being an enabler.
Lastly, I feel great disgust and empathy for the proprietors of those plastic poop phone booths that service our many construction sites. Righting them is far from the end of the task. Thoughts and prayers are sent in your direction as well as thank yous for your service.
At least I didn’t see any houses that had landed on wicked witches of the west like the beginning of the Wizard of Oz; maybe next time replete with a tin man, scarecrow and a lion or two. The valley could use a little whimsy.
Dennis Hinkamp would like to remind you that metaphors are everywhere; you just have to walk the dog to find them.