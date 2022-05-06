Naming is one of my favorite things. Some call it branding, rebranding or just marketing piffle. It usually entails unfocused focus groups and lots of Sharpie writing on big sheets of paper hung on the walls of sterile conference rooms. I don’t mind the process so long as it includes decent coffee, snacks and bowls of Adderall. I just don’t pretend it means anything. Whatever name you want give to the naming process, it is about as accurate as a 9-year-old’s fastball.
I’ve never thought much of branding other than for livestock, though even that makes me a little city-boy squeamish. The internet is full of people trying to brand themselves so they can monetize their dog, hair or perverse hobby. We used to call them “mommy bloggers”; now they are “influencers.” I’ve always influenced people, though usually not in a good way.
I could probably do some influencing as the Czar of Sarcasm: Czarcasm! Follow me on everything for your daily anti-affirmations! I think I’m on a roll. But, no, it takes too much effort to post 12 things every day, and I really don’t have white enough teeth. I am not getting veneers, though they do look good on Biden. See, that was sarcasm. I’m really good at it. Follow me for more!
Some of the most used brands are just made-up piles of consonants and vowels. Who would have thought Google, Yelp or Yahoo would have become so memorable? They don’t describe anything, they just became part of the national vernacular. Would Facebook have been as successful if it was called Earbook? Or, what if Twitter was called Musker? Maybe it yet will be.
I guess naming has been in heavy rotation in brain lately as I drive by new businesses and developments around the valley. The newest in my quadrant is Mountainside Estates. I guess everywhere not on top of the mountain or in the middle of the valley could be considered mountainside, but really this is a rock quarry. It’s a place where weeds thrive and landfill patiently waits to be removed.
I used to go there to get some most excellent drone photos of dyer’s woad in the spring. From the air it looks more like a mountain slide than a mountainside. The designation “estate” is a little dubious given that they plan to squeeze 60 units in this relatively small, sad space. It looks more like a place one might illegally race dirt bikes or unearth the haunting remains of ancient civilizations. Maybe if you dug deep enough, Godzilla might emerge, though he seems to prefer coastal cities.
So, let’s have a branding exercise; coffee, Sharpies and Adderall optional. Starting with the truthful: Adequate for the Price Livable Structures, Not as Bad as One Would Think Homes, Gravel Gulch Limited View Lots, Lost-a-Vista Lots, Last Place Left on the Eastside Micro Estates, Great Views on a Limited Number of Clear Days Place, Money Pit That’s Actually in a Pit, Rocky Mountain Ranchitos, View-ti-bul Land Locales, Luxurious Living with a Square Lakes View or This is the Place if you Need a Place.
The Google made up word approach: Lomaste, Cachenervia, Viewtesca, AltiTude, Utahneska, Homemosity or Casarockity. You probably need to check the availability of internet domain names before you decide.
Dennis Hinkamp says that every time his does some soul searching it turns into a scavenger hunt.