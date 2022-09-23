It must be fall. Grasshoppers are the size of fingerling potatoes, and the tomatoes are the size of the racoon heads that are eating them. We didn’t used to have raccoons in the valley. Who thought that was a cute idea? They roam the street like masked gang members daring anyone to challenge them.
The canyon trees are turning joyful colors, belying arbor agony as their photosynthesis food factory, carbon dioxide sucking appendages wither and fall. It sounds less romantic that way, but I still love taking photos of their suffering. I get more Facebook likes for Aspen color than just about anything other than when I post tales of the old strip clubs of Logan.
In the fall everyone is starting a fundraiser or fun-raiser or walk or run or fest for something. I approve, I just don’t have the time or knees for them all. Homecoming parades are coming home and people are home canning in the hopes of saving money and not contracting botulism. And remember kids, never invite Sam and Ella to your Thanksgiving feast.
There are leaves to rake and pumpkins to bake. Halloween bling goes from surprise availability to deep discount in 12 days because the big boxes need room for the Christmas décor. Yes, “Christmas.” Let’s just stick with that as the lead word in the pie chart of seasonal monikers. If there is a war on Christmas, we are certainly losing it worse than Russia is the war with the Ukraine; worse than the Aggies losing to Weber State at home.
Speaking wars, do we really eat that many cookies? I eat maybe three a year and they all have fortunes inside. Now there are several competing for cookie dominance in the state. The most popular one seems to be saving money by not going to the extra effort to fully bake them. They are indeed crumbly.
Fall also means that, fresh or not, I’ve eaten nearly all the corn on the cob I can handle. In other seasonal gastronomy, In-N-Out Burger opened. I tried it. I’m moving on to all the other fat/fast (fatst?) food places that popped up at the end of Logan’s weed-like growth season. We got several other new burger places because, well, people like burgers. Or maybe we just like slightly different décor to go with our burgers. We also got a couple new vaguely Mexican sounding places and a caravan of fanciful food trucks.
In other anticipatory commerce, construction looks like it is about halfway done on the Costco. Ironically, this is what most Costco stores look like when they are finished. They are called “big box stores” for a reason. Imagine a big box with no wrapping paper and few surprises inside. That would be the worst Christmas ever but, the Cult of Costco promises more mass qualities of reasonably priced stuff you didn’t know you needed until you got there. You must buy it though, because you are a dues-paying member. Speaking of boxes, we have a whole village of indoor-stadium-sized behemoth boxes on the west side of town near the airport now. Are we storing nuclear waste, or worse yet, becoming an Amazon fulfillment center hub where people and robots alite work for low wages?
This summer we tore down some stuff and put up scaffolding around the Tabernacle. For rookies, the Tabernacle is not to be confused with the Temple. Speaking of the aforementioned, we are getting a second temple in the valley? How did that happen? True, the lines for Saturday marriages at Logan’s Temple are longer than the drive through line at Chick-fil-A. I’m only seeing the outside because, well, I’m not allowed on the inside, which is fine, really. I’ve lived here long enough to be considered a common law Mormon, which is fine, really.
Dennis Hinkamp wants to remind you to “fall back” whenever that is.