It must be fall. Grasshoppers are the size of fingerling potatoes, and the tomatoes are the size of the racoon heads that are eating them. We didn’t used to have raccoons in the valley. Who thought that was a cute idea? They roam the street like masked gang members daring anyone to challenge them.

The canyon trees are turning joyful colors, belying arbor agony as their photosynthesis food factory, carbon dioxide sucking appendages wither and fall. It sounds less romantic that way, but I still love taking photos of their suffering. I get more Facebook likes for Aspen color than just about anything other than when I post tales of the old strip clubs of Logan.

