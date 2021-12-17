It’s the most wonderful time of the year in one song and then alternately downgraded to a holly jolly best time. There are boughs of holly, gay apparel and all manner of hyperbole-olicious words we never use in any less wonderful times of the year. I don’t know what boughs of holly are. I do know what gay apparel is now, but not at the time that the song was first written, 1862. You have to admit that “fa la la la la” etc. is some pretty weak song writing, but maybe they had less words back then. Speaking of Lyrics … Little Drummer Boy? There is a whole social media game build around avoiding this song.
The holiday season is a chopped salad of words, images and mostly mixed feelings. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Your experience may vary.
Baby It’s Cold Outside sounds a little creepy by today’s standards. Santa Claus coming to town after surveilling my sleep habits is equally creepy, especially when sung by Michael Jackson. All I Want for Christmas is You is cute, but not very market driven. Dreaming of a White Christmas definitely excludes everyone who lives in the Southern Hemisphere or even southern Utah. I dream of white days a little more peacefully since I bought a premium snow blower.
Christmas in Prison by the late John Prine always makes me smile. It was Christmas in prison / And the food was real good / We had turkey and pistols / Carved out of wood.
For the lyric-free Christmas songs, nothing beats A Charlie Brown Christmas … probably because you can picture the cartoon while you listen. I love actually the dancing and the sad little tree.
In terms of holiday movies I actually love “Love Actually,” even though it contains about 12 blatant fat jokes and a near X-rated scene. It bookends the two Alan Rickman Christmas classics, “Die Hard” and “Love Actually.” Yes, “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. Can’t you just hear in your head Rickman as Han Gruber say a halting “Ho, Ho, Ho” in some miscellaneous malevolent European accent?
Isn’t “Christmas Vacation” about as close to a family documentary as you have ever seen? I think of cousin Eddy every time I have driven one of the eight or so different RVs I have had in my life. I understand sewer hoses. I’m pretty sure I also would have never looked up the spelling of “Mele Kalikimaka” if I had not watched that movie several dozen times. Isn’t “A Christmas Story” the best, and probably only, movie about BB guns and Chinese food for Christmas dinner? Fragile!, it’s Italian!
The remakes of “Scrooge” never get old, but the Bill Murrey “Scrooged” has become a must-watch seasonal favorite for me. We all have ghosts of Christmas past, present and imagined futures. I’ve have fond perfect family gatherings juxtaposed by ones where I witness a convenience store robbery someplace in Arizona. Though the exact location fades from memory, I remember it fondly because, well, trying for Christmas perfection is more stressful than memorable. Xmas should not turn into a Xanax emergency.
Mix your music. Slow down, you move to fast. Rock around the Christmas tree, keep grandma safe from drunk driving Santas and reindeer, meet someone under the mistletoe if you are mutually vaccinated. Pet a dog, burn a yule log, drink some nogs, don’t drive in the fog, gag down some fruit cake, leave cookie for Santa, sing some carols, light up your lights, don’t get in fights, sled with care, inhale some cold air, drive to the Beav, turn your head when you sneeze, love our valley, don’t hate people from Cali, don’t idle your car so we can all see far, thank your trash collectors and building inspectors, tip the best you can, eat at home if you can’t. Shovel some snow for people you don’t even know. Be your best self, keep that Elf on its shelf.
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you a happy holiday; find your own cliches that you can cherish.