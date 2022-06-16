I’m stealth now because I don’t have the hair for it, but I’ve always been a tie-dyed, barefoot hippie liberal. In the right light, I can even be mistaken for a Mormon or Republican. I can blend in like ants in a box of raisins until I start talking or writing, though I do have a conservative accent that I can bust out for special undercover projects.
The hippie personality profile is elusive to begin with. Was it the hair, tie-dye attire, protesting the war and/or being a vegetarian? I did all those things though was not a big fan of tie-dye. I preferred clothing that you can appreciate in both altered and unaltered states of consciousness. I loved the simplicity of long hair. You woke up, searched for a rubberband, tied it back and you were good for the day. I feel sorry for young men today who feel the need to spend more than five minutes on a coiffe of their follicle growths.
Likewise, the oft-referenced hippie free love never felt free. Most of the time it was just as complicated as the regular rent-to-own love that most of us are familiar with. The only significant thing that really came out of it was kids with odd floral hippie first names they were forced to carry around in shame like the protagonist in the Johnny Cash song “A Boy Named Sue." Maybe it made them stronger. Maybe it made them bitter potential criminals.
Times and trends intersect. Hippies wore patched jeans, whereas the jeans kids are wearing now need to be patched. If only we could time travel. We did yoga, we just didn’t have yoga pants. Speaking of yoga pants, I have two words: sausage casings. This is not a judgement, just an observation.
I still believe in love not war, pay-it-forward, give peace a chance, be kinder than necessary, legalize marijuana, make bad reggae music a crime, gummy bears not guns, freedom of expression except for interpretive dance, poetry in small doses and imagine a world without borders (it’s easy if you try). The last one seems prescient today as we drift into to some sort of stateside Cold War era series of border checkpoints as governors seem to want to over-govern.
I had to check how many states Utah actually borders. It turns out that we border six states due to our unique squareness (’60s hippie double meaning intended), right angles and lack of rivers and other water features. Plus, we have that Four Corners anomaly where one foot can be in jail and the other can be totally high on formerly illegal drugs. Do you really turn into a different person when you step over a border?
Let me get the easy jokes out of the way. My IQ does not drop when I step into Idaho, a cowboy hat does not appear on my head the minute I enter Wyoming, I don’t feel like retiring and driving a golf cart in Arizona, and Nevada isn’t always a gamble. I will say in all these Western states it’s hard to fit in without a pickup truck with a dog option. I have both.
If you are unfortunate, you remember Utah’s short lived COVID experiment that used a phone app to track everyone who went in and out of the state. That lasted about two weekends. It turns out lots of Utahns are not geographically monogamous.
For the most part, I don’t think people shop around for states. States choose you through some set of circumstances, finances, inertia, blind love, genetics, arrest warrants and incarceration.
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you all love, peace and understanding … within reasonable expectations.