Cut Yourself Some Slack
Can we just skip some of the minor holidays and start putting up Christmas lights? Can we just vote now and go straight to the litigation, gloating and retribution? We’ve had enough daylight savings time, can we just reset the clocks now and leave them there for like the next three decades? Can we give each other the simple gift of slack? I have a few suggestions.
Don’t make left hand turns: I think most of the rage and anxiety of driving could be eliminated by eliminating left hand turns. Left hand turn lights, where they exist, are never long enough and nobody yields. If you just knew that left-hand turns were not an option, you would plan for it and relax. Businesses like Maverik would have one version on each side of the road. I give you 300 South Main as an example. I appreciate the way Maverik listens to me and adopts my off-center ideas. Send me a free corn dog.
Shop big and fast: I don’t consider myself rich, but rich enough not to price check or barter in the Dollar Store. I feel pretty safe in the valley supermarkets, but I don’t linger. I buy two of every non-perishable thing on the list and seldom compare prices between supermarkets. Though it doesn’t please many of my politically correct peer group, I feel safer in big box stores because, well, they are big. They have enough room for social distancing and perhaps a full field soccer game during the slow times.
Don’t pick lawn sign fights: I guess it is better than throwing rocks at each other, but the only winners in lawn sign wars are the people who sell lawn signs. I spent $20 on one that that says “Dogs in 2020” as sort of a protesting protest futile gesture; but I still think it is funny.
Learn to communicate with your eyes: It is really hard for me because I was genetically deprived of substantial eyebrows. Smirking is my best look and it is hard to do that with a mask. I need emojis that I can hold up in front of my face.
Things to add to the don’t-talk-about-list this Thanksgiving: Don’t talk about politics, religion, masks, Covid-19, Covid-19 cures, Covid-19 conspiracies, climate change, global warming, global cooling, globalization, the Globe Trotters, sports cancelations, sports protest, the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, flags, guns, gun rights, gun restrictions, open carry, Carrie Underwood, open containers, open marriages, open-ended questions, drinking, sobriety, drugs, drug cartels, drug treatment, Mexico, Mexicans, Canada, Canadians, socialism, socialists, social media, social distancing, mainstream media, alternative media, journalism, your blog, your YouTube channel, your Instagram, your favorite influencers or talk show hosts. What you can talk about safely are dogs, cats, the difference between dogs and cats, adoptable dogs or cats, lost dogs or cats, internet star dogs and cats, dog and cat food, dogs and cats pooping habits, which dogs and cats would be make the best politicians, panda bears, brown bears and Teddy bears. Just the time it takes you to read this declaration of holiday ground rules should keep you out of a family fight. You are welcome.
Remember the simple things: Use turn signals before you actually start the turn, don’t run over people even if they are talking on cell phones in the middle of the road, love thy neighbor at least in public, pick up your dog’s poop like an obedient human, respect your elders no matter how old you are, forgive adolescent people no matter how old they are, lie when surveyed about anything political, be truthful on the Census, dance like nobody is watching, sing off key until the dog howls, write bad poetry, read nonfiction, but live your life like was a novel.
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you a colorful fall.