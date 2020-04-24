I like takeout food better than sitting in a cacophonous restaurant. I write better when alone, and I've always crossed the street to avoid people. Communicating via a keyboard is my sweet spot. I only need haircuts quarterly, and I laugh every time I see the flipped reality of a bank teller wearing a mask. So thus far on April 53rd I'm good! Future historians will refer to these times as 2020 BC (Before Corona) and 2021 AD (After Denial).
Like people around me, the stock market and oil prices, I have my steep ups and downs. My ups mainly occur when walking the dog in the quiet hours of the morning. It is so quiet I can hear a woodpecker two blocks away banging its beak against a power pole. The downs are when I think that crazy bird could go a few inches in the wrong direction and take out the whole power grid in a blazing instant of self-immolation. That’s all we need after economic free fall: earthquakes and continued toilet paper shortages.
The price of oil is now so low that it is nearing "Kodak territory." Before digital photography become the norm, Kodak pretty much gave away cameras so that you would buy their film and pay for processing. At the current trajectory, the major oil producing counties will start sending everyone a free V-8 12-passenger SUV just to get people burning gasoline again. The only problem is that there are few reasons to drive. Major metropolitan areas are closing off streets so that people have places to walk within safe distance of each other. You may have to just idle your free F-950 4x4 in the driveway with the air conditioner on. Yes, air conditioning is coming. It’s going to get hot soon and people are going to get even crankier.
“Sure, I was fine watching Nexflix and silly Zoom backgrounds when the weather was marginal,” I predict people saying. “However, if this persists into full springtime ebullience, I’m going to run up to the first person I see and give him or her a full body hug.”
Even as an introvert I fantasize about this a little, but please don’t. Not caring is also a contagion. People see other people doing nothing, so they also do nothing. Utah is pretty low risk and Logan is probably even a little lower risk, but I'm not seeing enough people taking this seriously. I see only sporadic wearing of masks when out in public. People are still taking the whole family into the store and the takeout places. Thirty people on a single-track bike or hiking trail only makes it a choice of social distancing or falling off a cliff. It’s frustrating, but please hang in there. Do it for the herd.
It's going to be awhile until the big things come back. Until then, look for the little things. The kids around our neighborhood are going crazy with the sidewalk chalk. I look forward to seeing what they have come up with every time I walk the dog. Yesterday someone put little post-it self-affirmations on most of the cars in my work parking lot with sayings such as, “You got this!” I actually may not, but I need the encouragement.
Maybe all those six-foot distancing stickers on the floors everywhere will get people to reconsider the metric system while they wait in line for a box of wine at the liquor store or yeast at the grocery store. “Did you know that six feet equals 1.82 meters?” you could say to pass time. “It’s also 1,829 millimeters.” Hey what’s the use of having a smart phone if you can’t use it to look up smart things?
But really don’t forget to remember. People are also dying of other things. Remember Crista Sorenson. She didn’t die of COVID-19, but since she died during COVID-19 people might forget. Don’t forget her when you go to whatever the Gardeners’ Market is this year, and don’t forget her when you walk by the new Logan Pride Center. Whether you believe in any of those causes of not, you have to believe in a doer; she was that and 44 is way too young for anybody to die.
The personal COVID-19 loss that hit me hard was the death of comical, wry folk singer John Prine. I’m going to let him sing out this column. “That's the way that the world goes ’round. You're up one day, the next you're down. It's half an inch of water, and you think you're gonna drown. That's the way that the world goes ’round.”
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you the best and worst of big and the small things.