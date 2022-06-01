My favorite Yogi (Berra)-ism goes something like, “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” My-ism would be more like, “That place is deserted but there are still too many people there.”
My half full/half empty view of the world is “mostly always too full.” So you can image that there were parts of peak pandemic that I enjoyed. Nobody going anywhere was an introvert’s paradise. So coming up on the most memorial of Memorial Days and travel season, I begin a season of trying to guess where less of the masses will be.
I’ve spent most of my traveling life trying to go weird places at odd times. Memorial Day to Labor Day is Crazyville just about everywhere. It’s not just me. Most of the best comedies of our generation feature people going on summer vacations that end badly if not horribly.
I’ve been RVing since I was young and it was an old people thing. Others used to make fun of me in my 30s when I was already on my third camper van. Since the pandemic, people of all ages are enjoying a mobile bed and a private place to poop. Most campgrounds I go to now are at least half full of millennials and younger folks with tricked out vans and doodle dogs. Tents and single-breed dogs are becoming increasingly rare.
Let me just say from the outset that RVs make no economic sense — seriously zero net savings. Even if you add up the median cost of motels, eating out, driving a 30 mpg car, coach class airline tickets, parking fees and gratuities, it would take a couple of decades to exceed the cost of RV travel. Still, RVs are booming even in the somewhat liberating cautiously-post-pandemic era.
Motels that most people can afford are mostly sad places with un-swimmable pools, closet-sized mirrored weigh rooms and continental breakfasts that resemble no continent. They may be pet friendly but that friendliness costs an extra $30 per night for even the most well-behaved, very good boy.
I’ve met a lot of cranky people in motels; several of them have been me. However, for the most part, the RV minions are ridiculously happy. I’m guessing because they know they can move their home any time they want. Other perks are no lawn care, fleeting neighbors and your view out the kitchen window can change every day.
Of course most economic models are flawed because they don’t account for the emotional deposits you get in your brain bank. You could likewise make the argument that if you could eliminate the kitchen from your home design, you could afford to eat out or take out all your meals for decades before you exceeded the expense of kitchen construction, appliances, electricity, smoke alarms and added fire insurance. Next to open fire places, kitchens are the most likely place for bad things to happen.
As I U-turn back into RVs, the point is many things we spend money on make no economic sense. We have RVs and kitchens because we like them. They are warm and cozy and give you some feeling of accomplishment, freedom and creativity.
Right now I am staying at a fee campsite with a million dollar view, and all it cost me was my over-priced truck, over-priced camper trailer and the now frighting price of gasoline. I’m able post this from this place only because of my overpriced phone with an overpriced data package. Adjusted for inflation, maybe it is a $1.5 million view.
Dennis Hinkamp is having a swell time at The Swell right now.