It’s hard to not to like a holiday that’s an unapologetic Blendtec smoothie of religion, confection, contrition, and medieval calendar manipulation. I was a slowly lapsing Catholic for many years while transitioning into a Christmas/Easter Catholic; meaning those were the only two days I went to formal services. I transitioned further into self-excommunication by missing Easter because I could never remember when it was celebrated.
I’m not the only one. Lots of people claim that Christmas sneaks up on them, but at least it is always on the same date of the year every year since BC transitioned to AD. Without the help of Google, Alexa, Siri or the Pope’s Twitter feed, how do you know when it's going to be Easter? You can narrow it down to a Sunday, but you can’t narrow it down to a month. You can query the digital personal assistant of your choice or just read the next few sentences that I have constructed just for you.
Easter is the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs after the vernal equinox. The vernal equinox is not an Eastern Utah folk festival, but rather it is a fixed date even though the real definition of the vernal equinox is not a date but rather a precise measurement. It is the time at which the apparent longitude of the Sun is zero degrees. I have no idea what that last part means, but I think of the vernal equinox as the first day of spring or the midway point between the longest night of the year and the longest day of the year. Of course, Daylight Savings Time throws a rabid howler monkey wrench into what is already a quadratic semantic equation.
If you mix in the Gregorian calendar (the same bunch that made chanting popular) and the Julian calendar (made famous by Caesar rather than Childs) you further complicate things. As you might have guessed, a full moon varies a little depending on where in the world you are. If the full moon appears in the middle of a sunny day; is it really a full moon? Throw in the International Date Line (now known as Tinder) and the difference between ecclesiastical full moons and astronomical full moons and most people might as well use an Idaho lottery ticket to determine when to celebrate. Seagulls are the answer. As dumb as they are for trading the bliss of the ocean for Utah’s banquet of Mormon crickets and landfills, they know Easter. No matter what date Easter falls on (April 4 this year) they seem to mass around Old Main Hill 24 hours before the confounding date. They are there for the ritual egg roll which is one of the most unfathomable traditions of the valley. I can’t find out much about its origins or how it devolved into egg throwing, smashing food fight. I only know that the seagulls love it, and if it ever stops they will probably resort to carrying away small dogs and all our young tomato plants as a substitute. Please keep doing your Old Main Hill thing. It gets better. Somehow on April 4, 1722, explorers had enough pre-Google knowledge to know that the day they landed on the tiny island of Rapa Nui that it was Easter Sunday. So enamored with their accuracy, they changed the name of the Moai-festooned island to Easter Island and the name has stuck ever since. So, this year we can doubly celebrate both Easter Sunday and the 299th anniversary of the naming of Easter Island. Celebrate with a chocolate egg and a small glass of Pisco (Pisco is an alcohol product of Chile, which now governs Easter Island).
For your planning, one last reminder: This year Easter is April 4, next year it is April 17, and you’ll have to wait for the next election year for Easter to appear in a different month, March 28, 2024.
Dennis Hinkamp implores you to give Peeps a chance. That’s all we’re saying.