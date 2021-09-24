Fall is the drifting upon us like inevitable sunset shadow over the valley. As lovely as it can be, we should be ashamed of ourselves. We celebrate dying spawning fish on the Paradise Porcupine end of the valley and leaves turning a cornucopia of color almost everywhere. Smelly fish and piles of leaves to rake is the price we mostly gladly pay. We are discerning in the dying things that we like to celebrate. Leaves and bright fish are beloved traditions, decaying truck wheel wells and tomatoes, not so much.
Most, or at least many, of us are geographically here by choice. If you don’t live here by choice, I suggest looking at the job boards. Everybody everywhere seems to be hiring.
The most-of-us enjoy the changing seasons that are part of the reality of living at altitude and far from the equator. I once thought I wanted to live on a tropical island, but I think it would mainly be a long string of boring sameness interrupted only by hurricanes, government unrest and rising oceans. Logan-wise, I like to decide what to wear from one day to the next. I’m made my peace with winter and find that warm clothes actually do make you feel warm whereas summer skimpies just make you feel only marginally less hot.
We also like seasons because they give us a chance to forget the unbearable heat or cold that preceded each long enough to start looking forward to each’s return. Just think how you don’t miss air conditioning for enough months until you start wanting to check to see if it still works. Remember how you crave more hours of daylight even if it means less skiing. If you have followed me long enough, you know that I don’t ski, I’m just speaking for others.
Two weeks ago, on Sept 11, I read in several reputable publications that we must “remember to never forget.” Of course, you want to remember your computer passwords and where you left your keys, but forgetting is one of our better human things. If not for forgetting we’d probably be paralyzed with anger and remorse. If not for forgetting doubtless people would never run more than one marathon or parent more than one child. I would probably stop going to the dentist, doctor and never own another dog. We are especially adept at manipulating forgetting.
I’m not going walk you through those stages of grieving, but I think you intuitively know that it takes a couple years to forget, and once you do, you are glad you did. It took me about two years to stop seeing my first RIP dog running around the house in my grieving ghost-seeing imagination. It took about five years to forget my parent’s phone number once they passed. Conversely, I can forget where I parked in about 12 minutes and where I left my keys in sometimes less. I forget the names of people I worked with for decades and certain sports things I used to do every day for other decades but can hardly recall three years later. I have mercifully forgotten a couple traumatic court cases that ate up my life for months. Forgetting is not denial. Forgetting is self-comforting.
Tonight, I forgot to take the dog out for an evening fetch session; she did not. Like I said, humans are better at this. In this case I felt better for the reminder.
Dennis Hinkamp invites you to share a memory, just don’t dwell on it.