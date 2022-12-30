There are myriad metaphors that strive to explain the years that coincide at midnight on the last day of the year. Hey 2022, it was sort of good to know you, but I have to move on. It’s not you, it’s me. Our time together was special but 2023 caught my eyes from across the room and I knew we were meant to be together. You can’t be too attached to years; nostalgia will only tie you down.
However, since I have a couple days to reminisce, I’ll recap the year and make a few predictions. I’ve said enough about In-N-Out Burger and Costco. In summary, we acquired both in 2022. All I predict for 2023 is more of everything, which mostly makes me sad. I observed that dudes in shorts all year round is coming back. I guess it is comfortable and easy but since we have already had several sub-zero days, I don’t get it. Don’t follow me for fashion tips.
The next big thing in science will be epigenetics. If you remember there was a whole lot of parent-blaming over a study that claimed that if you expanded your fat cells when you were young you were more likely to be obese as an adult. Well, it is sort of like that. Your progenitors can pass all sorts of things onto you that aren’t clearly visible in the genetic code. It could be longevity, obesity or an ability to master mouse mazes. The human equivalent might be an ability to solve Wordle or navigate Google Maps.
The initial exuberance for legally growing hemp in Utah seems to have gone up in smoke. Actually, few people smoke hemp, but it makes for some good jokes. Hemp made into CBD products is quite different from the legal-in-some-states hallucinogen. Sign of the times is that one of Logan’s CBD stores has been replaced by taco place. There’s a munchies joke that doesn’t work either because of the aforementioned distinction. Hemp oil is blended into all manner of things including anti-anxiety medication for dogs. I can say with certainty, it did not work for our dog. She exhibited zero percent reduction in barking, but suddenly acquire a taste for tie die and drum circles. There are so many drug jokes that will have to save some for next year.
Not that we aren’t confused enough already, the future looks to be filled with basic questions about who and what is real. It is way more complicated than fake news and plastic surgery. Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are going to be exponentially growing mind melting monsters in 2023. Some of the new AI writing things are going to be several steps better than copying from the encyclopedia or cutting and pasting from the internet. Augmented reality is going to take the crazy out of seeing things that aren’t there. Whether that is flying monsters or a blue couch you want to visualize in your living room, you are going to be able to make it happen in front of your lying eyes.
Speaking of lying, “gaslighting” is the Merriam-Webster word of the year. There is a long definition that ties into an old movie that few people have ever seen. You can skip that. The short definition is that gaslighting is lying and then trying to convince those lied to that the lies are in their minds not out of your mouth. I’m sure you have always known people who do this, you just didn’t know there was a word for it. Like AR, you know it when you think you’ve seen it.
Trying to stay apolitical in 2023 but I predict that more people will start seeing “woke” is a synonym for empathy. There is going to be more woke discussion in 2023. We, you, they, he, she, them and ya’ll all deserve a little more empathy. That’s my holiday wish and resolution.
This whole column could have been written by AI and/or I might me just gaslighting you. That’s just speculation. Happy New Year!
Dennis Hinkamp thanks you for reading whether you are real or not.
