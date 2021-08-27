I mostly believe that families are train wrecks of misaligned genes, personalities, and happenstance. My god beliefs fall more along the lines of the Greeks. Whatever they are, they are up there laughing at us while occasionally throwing in tragedy for comic relief. Genealogy is one of the most popular indoor sports in Utah. My skills at constructing accurate family trees are pathetic, but I can give you a pretty good narrative.
Mom was a 22-year-old secretary desperate to get away from an evil stepmother (her description) who met a 19-year-old electrician named Ralph. There is probably a “sparks fly” joke there, but I’ll pass. Marriage and Dennis ensued. Shortly thereafter divorce happened.
Dad, distraught, lonely or whatever had a probably brief, but intimate week or two with a woman who should remain nameless. Nameless woman, who turned out to be pregnant, went to a small town in Missouri to have the child that was Dad’s. She never told Dad, but she did list him as the father on the birth certificate. She must not have been too close to him because she got his age wrong on the birth certificate. This is 1958 where my half-brother Ty comes into the picture. Nameless woman moved back to the Dogtown section of St. Louis to raise Ty as single mother. Nobody, including Ty’s close friends, seems to know what he told people when they asked about his dad.
Shortly thereafter Mom met and married a police officer who became my stepdad. Stepdad was by all accounts happy to be an instant dad because he got mumps in the Navy, which rendered him incapable of fathering his own children. Stepdad’s last name was Hinkamp, and to make things less confusing on legal documents he legally adopted me. The funny aside is that I have two birth certificates. One says my father was a 19-year-old electrician, the other says my father was a 22-year-old police officer. Miraculously, my mother stayed the same age. With a name like Hinkamp I sound super German, but I know little of that country. I do know that my step grandfather was a second-generation German immigrant butcher who ended up fighting the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge. I still own an inherited gun that he “liberated” from the bad guys, that he was probably related to, in the war.
Biological Dad soon married someone who was not the nameless woman. Her name was Shirley. He and Shirley had two daughters who are my half-sisters. Shirley also had a daughter. At this point in the narrative Bio-Dad now has three children he knows about; one he knows nothing of and a stepchild. Shirley and he remained married up to the time he died at age 59. Unlike Ty, and much to the chagrin of my mother, I did get to meet him several times.
Three years ago my secret St. Louis half-brother Ty died unmarried and childless. His driver's license says he was 6'2" and 275 pounds, the size of both my dads, but not much like me. Ty's mom preceded him in death and had no other children, nor was she ever married. Thanks to some Dogtown friends of Ty's who didn't want his possessions to go to the state, my half-sisters and I were delivered the surprising news.
This made we three half sibs to Ty the closest living relatives. The pandemic ensued, time passed and lawyers loafed. It just took some public records and a nine-minute video St. Louis Probate Court hearing to prove it. The case closed Wednesday. There will be a little money, three abandoned houses and a lot of unsolved mystery. Ty lived his life as Tanner without ever meeting his father and best I can tell, never really coming up with a good story of where he went. We grew up 10 miles apart but never met.
All the parents and stepparents in this Country-Western song chorus are now deceased, and only the excavation of Ty’s life remains. If you are looking for some weird connective tissue to this family autopsy it would be that none of Bio-Dad’s four children ever had children of their own. Who knows what that means, but it is a good hook. People say I should write a book, but like most things, I generally run out of steam at 700 words.
Dennis Hinkamp suggests not wading too deeply into the pool of genealogy.