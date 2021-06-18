Though my perspective is most times warped, five decades of living in this one place gives me more license to write in sweeping generalities than most. One of those generalities is that we never learn, or if we do learn, we forget all the answers once the test is over. Well kids, everything that happens this summer is going to be on the test, so take notes.
The drought is real. This time we mean it. No, seriously, it’s not political, it really is really real. The red, the blue and those of indeterminant hue voters are all going to (bad) metaphorically drown in the drought.
We Utahns have had a troubled history with drought. Living through plagues of Mormon crickets was easy in comparison, and the seagulls aren’t going to get us out of this one. Unless it is a vast climatological, alternate facts, fake, lamestream hoax, we have always known we are the second driest state. However, it is not lost on the skeptics that the doomsayers have cried wolf that the sky is falling, or rather nothing is falling, from the sky since forever. We yawn, stretch, adjust our ear plugs, roll over and fall back to sleep like drunken college students reacting to yet another fake fire alarm pulled down the hall.
Rather than learning from history, we unearth convenient history. I’ll go first. My fellow geezers always go back to the great flood of 1983 to illustrate the drought as a fleeting anomaly.
“It’s dry now, but all we need is a few 1983-like years to bring it back to average rainfall,” they say with wizened wisdom. “Do you remember how there was so much water that Utah’s government built Godzilla-sized pumps to move water from the Great Salt Lake to the who-cares West Desert? How about when you could kayak down West Temple in Salt Lake? Remember how Dry Lake became so un-dry that Sardine Canyon could actually support sardine fishing and it had to be closed for a year
Remember how the Bear Lake Monster actually complained about there being too much water and migrated back to Lock Ness through its secret center-of-the-Earth monster subway? Remember how whoever the governor was then asked people to pray for it to stop raining?”
Current governors and water wise guys are praying for rain and conservation. Look on the bright side. Now is the time to “buy low.” Invest in arcs of biblical size, or at least a fleet of houseboats left high and dry at Lake Powell. Of course, doing a lot of emergency sinning might also help the wrath-of-God floods come sooner. Sin or pray — different means to the same miraculous end. Your choice.
I’ve had water on the mind for the last three weeks since our city water line broke. It’s conveniently located eight feet under the driveway. Our water cutoff valve and meter are more conveniently located in Tremonton. I’m only exaggerating a little. The main was really “only” 214 feet from the house in a time when builders apparently had no regard for the future or basic metallurgic understanding of rust. Though the replacement cost more than several of my first cars combined, we are finally “flush” with happiness that the project is completed.
Drought is real. Water is important. Water delivery is expensive. Plumbers are worth it.
Dennis Hinkamp would like to remind you, “if there was no water, people would never learn how to swim and we would all drown.”