Though complaining is a growth industry, we have the technology to solve many of the everyday vexing problems and alleviate more suffering than accomplished by ibuprofen and pizza. We just can’t agree to do so. World hunger, world peace and affordable health care may be out of reach until the space (not southern border) aliens land and force us to save ourselves. However, the small stuff is there for the taking with the click of a button. Loudness, rudeness, stifling crowds and unproductive rage could all be wiped out. All of our dreams could come true. Oh wait, that was the Napoleon Dynamite movie campaign promise, so maybe not, but it’s worth trying.
Once we really did put a man on the moon we seemed to stagnate. Only recently private contractors started selling seats to travel outside our atmosphere. This is great, but why not open up a few terrestrial destinations? Why not Mount Everest or K2? Do you have to train really hard and risk death to make it worth it? Before you answer with an ice ax thrown my way, think it through. We go all sorts of places now that used to require months and risk of death. For instance, most of North America. How many explorers and Gold Rush enthusiasts died trying to traverse the interior of this country. Now planes, trains and cars can get to most places on earth without much risk. That was pre-pandemic or course. Though, not a good time to bring it up, if we could dig the Suez Canal, couldn’t we build an escalator to the top of Everest, or are we now afraid someone would get stuck sideways on it?
We could definitely make the world a quieter place. I’ve been driving an electric car for about seven years, and the best thing about it is that its quiet. If we can make a whole car quiet why not chainsaws, lawn mowers, Harleys and weed assault weapons? Instead, we sell ear plugs and noise-canceling headphones. Conversely somewhere along the line we decided that making guns silent was illegal. If we must stay a gun-toting country, I’d be happy to stop hearing them even though I must keep reading about their aftermath.
We already have the technology to make traveling less stressful, we just use it passively. The same satellite technology that keeps me from flying my drone in various vicinities around Cache Valley could be expanded. Interconnected devices could stop you from turning into Chick-fil-A when the line exceeds one mile. It could reroute your trip to Zion National Park the 11 months out of the year it is too crowded. You might end up in Death Valley or Delta, but at least you will have some room to walk around. Smart cars could become smarter than us. Not only could they help you avoid accidents but also bad decisions. “No, you don’t need a donut, you need a walk on a nice trail, and don’t forget to bring the dog,” your auto voice assistant will say.
Speaking of dogs, if you can use a shock collar to reduce a dog’s barking, why can’t we use the same technology on people? It’s going to be a lot easier now as we all get injected with those microchips embedded in the COVID vaccines. I get them mixed up, but I think Pfizer is Windows, Moderna is Apple iOS and Johnson and Johnson is Linux. All of them can be programmed to give you a little shock you if you bark or tweet something blatantly sexist, racist, gunist, climatist, environmentalist, socialist, communist, nudist, flutist, chauvinist, ISISist, fascist, leftist or whatever the new firmware update dictates.
Dennis Hinkamp says that artificial intelligence could have written this column.