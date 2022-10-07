I’ve never taken criticism well, but who does? Most of us are better at giving than taking. Which is, ironically, vise versa of most other situations in life. I’m not talking about the comment sections. I’ve given up thinking of them as anything other than a virtual gladiatorial colosseum of mean people trying to outduel each other.
I admit to having more than a few digital sword swipes myself. It’s all good fun and it keeps your wits sharp. What I am getting increasingly sensitive about is every beeping, buzzing, tune-playing device in my home and car criticizing me. It starts with the alarm clock or woken dog busting into your blissful sweet dreams and continues throughout the day.
I already have childhood trauma from my Dad yelling at me for leaving the refrigerator door ajar. I was careful to say “ajar” because it was never gaping wide open allowing thousands of dollars of utilities he claimed were escaping. The new refrigerators are ultra-efficient, and opening them takes a fair amount of tugging to break the seal. Shutting them is consequently not a sure thing when you swing the door to the shut position. In response, these callous cold spaces keep beeping until you do their bidding or unplug them in a juvenile tantrum.
The clothes washer plays a merry little five-note tune when it is finished washing as if I can’t notice the lack of noise emanating from its thunderous spin cycle. The drier, which is equally hurricane loud when working, has to truncate its task with a nerve-jarring “buzzzzzz!” Both these appliances should thank us profusely for doing laundry in the first place. Failing that, they should offer to fluff and fold when they are done with the rough stuff. There must be a Musk robot for this.
The coffee pot beeps when it is done brewing and again when it is shutting down. Neither are necessary to my daily pleasure or existence. The dishwasher beeps gently but neglects to warn me that opening its door too soon will send a scorching blast of hot steam into my face, which fogs my glasses and makes it unlikely I will unload the dishes from its boiling belly. I want to yell. However, yelling at appliances feels good but rarely elicits a response. The superstitious/conspiracy side of me is afraid that if I yell at them, they will somehow conspire to kill me in my sleep.
Leaving the house is no escape. I guess my car does care about my health and those around me but again it reminds me of my parents. Like Mom, it tells I’m following too close or that I crossed the lane without signaling. It even gives me a 0-100 score after every trip about how well I did on fuel economy. If I don’t get a passing grade, will it refuse to start next time?
Watches and phones now criticize you for everything from your laziness to heart rates to sleep patterns. My watch sometimes gives me an attaboy, but more often it chides me for not moving away from my desk. Somehow it never thanks me for walking the dog. Mercifully, unlike household appliances, smart phones and watches can be more easily turned off or crushed beneath your boot. It’s expensive but satisfying knowing you could do this.
There is plenty of intellectual yammering about Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. None of these gadgets have yet learned empathy; back off and shut up when we’re having a bad day.
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you an appliance notification free day!
