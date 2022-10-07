Dennis Hinkamp 2020

Dennis Hinkamp 2020

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I’ve never taken criticism well, but who does? Most of us are better at giving than taking. Which is, ironically, vise versa of most other situations in life. I’m not talking about the comment sections. I’ve given up thinking of them as anything other than a virtual gladiatorial colosseum of mean people trying to outduel each other. 

I admit to having more than a few digital sword swipes myself. It’s all good fun and it keeps your wits sharp. What I am getting increasingly sensitive about is every beeping, buzzing, tune-playing device in my home and car criticizing me. It starts with the alarm clock or woken dog busting into your blissful sweet dreams and continues throughout the day. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.