In these uncertain times, one thing we know for sure; people love tacos.
The grand convergence of Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo this week caused a drive through/pick up grid lock around the valley. I heard of wait times of two hours at any food provider with a vaguely Hispanic-sounding name.
Our newfound love of takeout food is creating billowing amounts of food-packaging trash filling every public receptacle five times faster than normal. I’m surprised the seagulls have not caught on and started pillaging the garbage like they do on Old Main Hill every Easter weekend. Thank you, city workers, for keeping up with the aftermath of our COVID-19 gluttony.
One of the few things that we can be sure of is that we sure aren’t sure about masks. People are getting shamed, ticketed and, in at least one case, shot for their decisions to wear or not wear a mask. I find myself at odds with my own contrarian nature wanting to comply with the Utah governor’s strong suggestion to wear them.
Crafty people are joyfully sewing away with new designs of these face bikinis. The vice president seems to think they cover eyes and the president seems to think eye covering is sufficient when visiting a mask factory. On alternate days I can feel smug for wearing a mask and rebellions for not wearing one. Mainly I feel sad that we are dividing ourselves over this. If COVID-19 is the enemy, it has to be laughing at our confusion.
I have never met a dead horse I didn’t like to beat, so here you go — this is how I see how the mask mania is breaking down:
1.) Don’t tell me what to do: This is deeply ingrained in our American psyche. We are mostly descendants of people who fled other counties because they didn’t like to be told what to do. That was cool when there were just a small collection of east coast colonies, but now that there are 330 million of us, we need a little compliance. Red means stop. Green means go. Yellow means go for it. We have had to agree on this to keep traffic deaths down to a mere massacre. We also have mostly agreed that daily public nudity is not an acceptable thing. So don’t go into crowds with a nude face.
2.) Sweden has the answer: Though I have never been there, I do have an affinity for Scandinavian counties because they have crazy looking IKEA furniture names and always rank high on the happiness index. That said, what are the chances that Sweden is the only country that came to the conclusion that “do almost nothing” is the best course of action? Nobody seems to be holding up Brazil as a brilliant example even though it is aggressively doing nothing. I’m glad to watch from afar and let them be the test case. Read the numbers and decide for yourself.
3.) It is the sign of submission: The segment of the population that is most worrisome are those who are protesting with large weapons, American flags and elbow-to-elbow protests. I know people are quick to jump in the with Darwinian theory, but most of these people look like they are old enough to have already procreated. I’m just fine with any excuse for not getting a haircut. It never occurred to me to carry a semi-automatic weapon to protest for my right to get a haircut on demand.
4.) Is it a liberal or conservative issue? I shop at both big box stores and politically woke natural food stores and I don’t see any difference in mask use. I actually feel safer in the big box stores because, well, it’s a big box and there is more social distancing room. Are the non-mask wearing people in the natural foods stores hoping the products therein will protect them? Are the non-mask wearers at the big box stores hoping the 80-pack of toilet paper is enough to shield them?
5.) Maybe we should have always done this: We have sneeze guards on buffets for the same reason we are now wearing masks. Hospitals have always had high sanitation standards. Food poisoning and the flu have always been bad things. Maybe this will get us to take sanitation more seriously? I doubt it. Forgetting is contagious.
I do my own mental health checkup weekly and I encourage you to do so also. I am fortunate to be able to move about. I have not had to home school children, I mostly like keeping my distance from people and I have not yet lost any income. I may be lacking empathy. So, if not wearing a mask makes you feel better for a brief time, do what you need to do; we’re all doing our best.
Dennis Hinkamp thinks there has to be a perfect Mother’s Day mask out there.