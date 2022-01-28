There is this brilliant little scene in the VHS-era movie “Harold and Maude” that many miss, but it has always stuck with me. Harold gives Maude a sentimental little ring, and she flings it into the bay.
"Now I will always know where it is," she says.
Harold is briefly mortified. I can relate. Even if you’ve never heard of the movie or its Cat Stevens infused soundtrack, I think you can understand. Though I remember minute details, I have thrown away most of the ephemera like most of those T-shirts related to places, races and brand names. It’s just a different approach to nostalgia. Like Maude, I know exactly where many of those treasured things are for near-eternity, the landfill.
My 42 years of Cache Valley memories go back about three iterations of food places. For instance, the new Barrell and Stave used to be Mulligan’s which used to be The Bistro. Le Nonne used to be the Grapevine which used to be the Center Street.
Those are the easy ones. There are many more I have lost track of that went from being a Safeway to a drug store to a video store to a pile of cheap stuff store. There are gas stations turned to hamburger places and big boxes just turned into other big boxes. I think there was a VW dealership that went away and reappeared 25 years later. There was a retro McDonald’s built on top of a new McDonalds.
It seems like everything in town either is or used to be a Maverik including the football stadium. So, my memory is a little skimpy on details.
Recently it did come to my cranial attention that nearly the entire musical catalog of my teens came from stolen records. I didn't steal them, others did. Because my dad was a cop, I got a free flow from the evidence locker. The contraband included The Doors, Steppenwolf, the Beatles White Album, Jimi Hendrix and most of the rest of the top artists of the ’60s and ’70s. I doubt that cop Dad had any interest in this music but probably felt "if everyone is stealing it, it must be good,” so he gave them to me.
Illegal? Probably, but those were different times and store owners gave cops fifths of top-shelf booze for Christmas and we never paid for movie tickets the whole time I was growing up. Dad has been past tense for 12 years now or I wouldn't even mention this. Albums are making a comeback, so I don’t have to explain what they were.
Some memories are flashbacks. If you are old(er) you are going to get them whether you did drugs or not. For me it is usually triggered by a new event or debate.
Some news story reminded me in 1984-ish I was on the Tube (trying to be a hip American by not saying subway) in London (still my only trip there). I was 26 but looked like 18. A shady guy came up to me and asked if I wanted to go for a drink with him. It was not a gay thing but appeared like a "get you in a dark alley and rob you" thing.
I'd like to say I was prescient, but really I was just nervous and recounted a story about how in the U.S. we just killed people on subways (look up Bernie Goetz). I then made an obvious fumble to check to see if I still had my wallet. He noticed. The shady gent theatrically feigned being taken aback, and he whipped out his wallet and said something like, “Look, I have money, I'm not trying to rob you." I wonder where he is now. I still think he was trying to rob me.
How is it I have these complex memory skills when I forget my passwords and where I put my keys on a daily basis?
Dennis Hinkamp remembers when he mailed his columns on pieces of folded paper.