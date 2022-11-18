Dennis Hinkamp 2020

Dennis Hinkamp 2020

I try to be mindful but sometimes my mind is just full. Other times it just seems like a deep mine full of darkness and rocks. Speaking of darkness, it is dark most of the 24-hour day now and the dogs of the valley are not amused. You can change the clocks, but you can’t change Dog Breakfast Time (DBT). It has taken about two weeks for ours to convince her stomach time to wait an extra hour in the morning. Early dinner in the evening is of course endorsed ebulliently.

As we slink into another six weeks of receding sunlight, there isn’t much to look forward to now that we have our In-N-Out Burger, a real brewpub and Costco. I guess we still have a Target or Trader Joes on our wish list, but what more do we need to overcome our low self-esteem? Logan is now almost as cool as Kaysville and certainly more hipster than Tooele. Smithfield is getting its own Temple and Richfield gets a new Lee’s Market. Preston is now the origin place of both Napoleon Dynamite and the Crumbl founder cookie guy. I’m elongating the valley a little, but you get what I mean. Little big things are happening here.

