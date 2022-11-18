I try to be mindful but sometimes my mind is just full. Other times it just seems like a deep mine full of darkness and rocks. Speaking of darkness, it is dark most of the 24-hour day now and the dogs of the valley are not amused. You can change the clocks, but you can’t change Dog Breakfast Time (DBT). It has taken about two weeks for ours to convince her stomach time to wait an extra hour in the morning. Early dinner in the evening is of course endorsed ebulliently.
As we slink into another six weeks of receding sunlight, there isn’t much to look forward to now that we have our In-N-Out Burger, a real brewpub and Costco. I guess we still have a Target or Trader Joes on our wish list, but what more do we need to overcome our low self-esteem? Logan is now almost as cool as Kaysville and certainly more hipster than Tooele. Smithfield is getting its own Temple and Richfield gets a new Lee’s Market. Preston is now the origin place of both Napoleon Dynamite and the Crumbl founder cookie guy. I’m elongating the valley a little, but you get what I mean. Little big things are happening here.
Despite our hipness, nobody wants to buy a haunted former Catholic nun compound or dilapidated Zanavoo restaurant up our beautiful Logan Canyon. Everything seems to be moving to the valley’s Western frontier once dominated by Gossner Cheese, the square lakes and the seagull aviary that is our landfill.
Despite the turkey shortage there are many things to be thankful for.
For one, we can stop the lawn sign wars at least for a little while. It will likely be a nanosecond, so hang on to your little “H-shaped” metal things. You can swap out your Belmont, Johnson, Lee and Zook posters with whatever chaos awaits to divide us for the 2024 run to glory. I’m not sure we have the strength for another national election where both sides are perceived as forces of evil.
Speaking of evil, the only lawn sign I’ve ever had stolen was the one that said, “Dogs in 2020!” I at least hope the despicable person who took it did so because he thought it was funny rather than thinking I was making fun of one side of our too narrow party system. I’m unapologetic; dogs could probably do a comparable, if not better, job making politics palatable.
In other good news, the snow year is promising thus far. Though I have yet to use my snow blower, people are already skiing and complaining about the cold. It seems like we’re heading into a normal winter.
After many months designing prototypes and voting, we finally got an official new Utah state flag. The new flag is sort of the platypus of state flags; it looks oddly designed by committee. People are already hacking it and replacing the beehive with molded Jell-O or orange road construction cones. Not many beehives look like that.
At the time I’m writing this, gas is down two cents a gallon, yet Utahns have retained their number one ranking in road rage. Some people are just never happy. Maybe we can come up with a breathalyzer that won’t let you start the car if your anger hormones are above a certain level.
There is Black Friday to look forward to. Set up your tent in front of Costco! It’s hard to say whether inflation will make this a thing of the past or a necessity of the present. I like to think every day is Black Fry Day if you leave them in the air fryer too long.
Dennis Hinkamp would like to wish you a peaceful Thanksgiving and a stay-at-home Black Friday.
