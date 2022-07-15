The number storage part of my brain has lost track of who is a millennial, Gen Z, Gen X or Gen ? I’m not good at guessing ages or weights. I can only say that I am inextricably a Baby Boomer born in the middle of the 1946-1964 designated boom zone. Though I was only a “crackle-pop” in that boom, being an only child in a Catholic family. How that happened is a story for another time.
I only bring up my Boom-ness because there was brief phase where it was cute for the younger people to roll their eyes and say “OK Boomer.” This was usually in conjunction with blaming us for everything that has gone wrong in their tortured student debt and social media shaming lives.
Though it may tax TikTok attention spans, we Boomers might actually have some valuable information for you. Not only did we live through a huge inflationary period, we had parents who guilted us with how hard it was for them to live through the Depression and World War II rationing. My mom used to tell me about her saving bacon grease and chewing gum wrappers to contribute to the war effort.
Bacon grease will kill anyone; just slowly. People grew “victory gardens” not just to save money but to leave more of the big crops for the troops. As a reaction to her childhood, I don’t think Mom ever grew an edible thing or recycled much her entire adult life. As a reaction to her, I seldom eat bacon or chew gum.
My upbringing did prepare me for high gas prices and inflation. In the late ’70s and early ’80s the gasoline crisis was that there might not be any at any price. It was risky planning a vacation driving across the country because you might run out of gas somewhere between Wichita and Peoria. It spurred the auto industry not to make electric cars, but rather a whole fleet of nearly disposable death-trap rust farms. They were light weight and got relatively high mileage. Who could forget the Pinto, Nova and Gremlin? Actually, almost everyone gladly forgot them, and they disappeared from the face of the earth blowing away in a fine ferrous
dust.
When I moved to Logan in 1980, 30-year home mortgages cost 16 percent. Inflation peaked at 14.8 percent that year. The only half-full positive thing was that you could get 10 percent return on a simple savings account. Did we whine about it? Yes, we did. Come to think about it, those economic conditions probably accounted for the relative plethora of bars and strip clubs in the valley.
I don’t remember being much miserable. Of course, I had no children, no house or student loans and I drove a Honda Civic. Most of my recreation consisted of throwing, kicking or chasing objects around on various green spaces in town. There were only a few drive throughs in town and two of those were for dry cleaning. If you have ever seen my wardrobe, you can surmise it did not necessitate dry cleaning.
We spent money differently. We spent much money on music in the archaic forms of tapes, cassettes, DVDs and albums. We had great heaps of informative paper delivered to our mailboxes and porches. Remember magazines, catalogs and morning and evening newspapers? That’s a rhetorical question. Now most of the news and music we consume is virtually free.
What I’m trying to get around to saying is that my parents did it, I did it and you Gen-Whatevers can do it to. Tough times call for adjustments. It’s going to take more than a different president. We have all gotten spoiled with prices either staying the same of going down especially for electronic things that occupy our hands, ears and eyes most our waking minutes.
Get a used dog from the animal shelter instead of an expensive, petulant doodle cross. Drive less. When you do drive, don’t drive through. Get out of your car and go inside to get bad food. I’ll stop. Go ahead roll your eyes and say it, “Okay Boomer.” Whatevvvver.
Dennis Hinkamp has always been prepared. Remember Y2K?