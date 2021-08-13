It is a convenient miracle that most people like where they live. If it were otherwise, we would be a nation of mass depression and unstable communities. Yes, even more so. Maybe it is Stockholm syndrome, cognitive dissonance aversion or some other fancy pants research-based theory. Just drive across Texas for a couple of days or read the news about Texas and you will quickly wonder why so many Texans love Texas. I feel similarly to a lesser extent about Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and most parts of Wyoming. I’m still on the fence about Nevada.
Utah and Logan are oft derided, but at least on the diminishing un-inversion, un-smoky days I can point to the mountains and say “Yes, this is why I like it here.” We all have a sense of place; some places it just makes more sense than others. Most long drives around the country lead to the question, “What the heck do people do in these places?”
Lately when I drive through own town, I wonder what the heck people do here. It’s my fault of course for not being more inquisitive, but the change seems to have happened so quickly. People whine about the big box stores but don’t say much about all the ubiquitous big box employers. I’m more familiar with some of the older big boxes: the exercise equipment place, the meat making place in Hyrum and several cheese production places scattered about the valley.
One of the newer boxes just had a giant dog-frightening office party fireworks display on Aug. 2. I was told it was either Conservice or Convergys. I can’t remember which is which and have little idea what either does, but apparently, they both do a lot of it. We all need jobs. I am grateful for those.
I’m also grateful that these big box businesses don’t have radiation-belching nuclear cooling towers or send people down into the ground to dig things up. I just don’t know what they do. Likewise, I know there are a couple big boxes in the Research Park that do super-secret government stuff, but I don’t know their exact role is in these black ops.
What are these other Borg cube software development places? What do 200 people in cubicles actually code all day? Is it good for America? Some of them have the parking lots full and the lights on all night.
Why are we all here? Why don’t people leave wherever they are more often? Partially it’s because inertia is one of the most powerful forces in the universe. I have a couple other half-baked theories.
“We all live in a small town” is one I have been promoting for years. That is, though you may have an address in a city of millions, you only live in a small part of that city. You quickly find your favorite everything within a five-mile radius. There are even small towns within small towns. There might be better food in Smithfield, but do I want to drive “all the way” there? The pizza around the corner from me might not be the best pizza, but it is the closest pizza, and with a little mental gymnastics it becomes the best pizza. OK, I still often drive to Lewiston for meat just because I like to buy tasty locally killed things. Three vegans just fainted.
My other theory that I stubbornly stick to is “if you stay in one place long enough, everything changes around you so that you essentially are in a new place.” So why move just for a change of scenery? Cache Valley looks nothing like it did when I moved here in 1980, and it looks nothing like it did even 10 years ago. Friends come and go, people die, businesses close and open, buildings get torn down and new ones are built. The only exceptions are the White Owl, Fredricos and El Sol. They exist somewhere in a Groundhog Day (the movie) other world where no one ages or changes.
What do I do here you may ask? Thoreau said it best: We all live “quiet lives of desperation.” Some lives are just weirder than others.
Dennis Hinkamp would like to remind you that every time you say “right?” at the end of a statement, God takes a month from the life of an English teacher.