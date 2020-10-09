There is no debating that the color in Logan Canyon is the best it has been in the last 20 years. Even the spread of wildfire smoke can’t mask it. It trumps the color of last year by a landslide. I’m calm a lot if not harassed, but if I seem pensive it’s just because I’ve been bindin’ my time so long waiting to use these puns. That’s as close as I’m going to get to writing about politics, and I have also thrown in the scowl over mask debates. I do think and read about politics, but I don’t think there is any accelerant or retardant I can add to change the course of the self-arson this country has lit. I will leave this to people more off center than I.
Fall is the only season I have loved as much in both Utah and my home state of Missouri. It’s all about the leaves. Missouri was a little less colorful than Utah, but what I remember most is the aroma. In the years of my childhood, you could burn all your raked leaves right there in the gutters in front of your home. Though it sounds like the plot for a disaster movie; little damage was documented. St. Louis is still mostly there.
I think I have been up every Cache Valley canyon three times in the last two weeks chasing color to capture with my earth bound and drone mounted cameras. Photography has always been my poor second skill to writing, but I’m learning to enjoy it now that my camera can fly. About the farthest I have traveled in the last nine months is to Pando at Fish Lake. Larger than the girth of all NFL lineman ever and older than your uncle’s jokes, it is a magical Aspen place that you should have on your Utah bucket list. Look up Pando on Wikipedia and decide for yourself.
Your Cache Valley list should include the salmon run at Porcupine reservoir. How is that even possible? I always pictured this as something that only happened in Alaska. You won’t see grizzly bears chomping leaping salmon in mid-air, but there are other marvels to ponder. How is it possible to get 500 family vans down that narrow, winding road without a couple tumbling into to the lake?
In my search for pretty things, I also drove the back way all the way to Malad, Idaho, for a great BBQ sandwich. I know there is great food here too, but a road trip makes everything taste better. I have been driving a lot just looking around because gas seems almost free and we have one of those smug-mobile high-mileage plug-in hybrid things. I don’t want to get into internet fights over which Logan fooderies are the best. You can go to the Yelp comments sections for that.
Driving too much and looking for color is a substitute for other things we used to do. We used to go to all the regional hot springs resorts. “Resort” is probably too fancy a word, but you know the places I’m alluding to. I enjoyed the relaxing, steamy heat and observing everyone’s poor choices in tattoos. Now, populated hot springs just sound like petri dishes for COVID-19. Your experience may differ. Make safe choices.
Act quickly. Soon all those heavenly brilliant colors will be brought down to earth and we will hate them as the neighborhoods roar with the sound of leaf blowers. Bags will pile up on the curb and compost piles will overflow. Winter will always sneak up on us again. We will hate it until we forget it by next year; ditto, ditto, ditto.
Dennis Hinkamp guarantees you will fall for this year’s colors.