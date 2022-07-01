I joked to someone that it was great to be back in Loganistan after week away in the Great American Vacation Land. Summer travel just reinforces that the national Lampoon Vacation movies have an air of documentary realism. They could only be improved with the voiceover of Peter Coyote and/or Morgan Freeman. Ken Burns could zoom into still photos of gasoline prices and crabby kids languishing in lukewarm motel pools. Uncle Eddie could say more profound things such as “It’s time to get busy living or get busy dying” and “How can you be so obtuse?”
Let me get back to “Loganistan.” I don’t mean it in any mean or demeaning way, I just like the way it sounds. It encompasses not just the city of Logan but the surrounding geography. It sounds exotic like we could be part of NATO and the European Union. The real etymology is that Logan is named after yet another trapper. I will address the county and valley of Cache shortly.
In fact, I think I will write the Wikipedia entry. Loganistan (Lo-gan-is-tan) is perilously close to Idaho in geography if not culture. For pop culture references, both the scenes from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite” and the book “Educated” are located within a couple gallons of gas. Lottery tickets and relaxed liquor laws are also available at these locales. Nevada, land of mostly freedom of everything, is just a few gallons farther west.
Loganistan is most loved for its wildfire smoke sunsets, myriad Maveriks and friendly absence of parking meters in the downtown metroplex. Waffles, pancakes and crepes are abundant there. The campus is within easy driving distance if the roads aren’t being repaired. It features no free parking, tolerable food and occasionally successful sports teams. It has a large tower called Old Main with an “A” that lights up seemingly randomly. It sells a lot of ice cream with fanciful favor names. There does not seem to be a New Main in the works.
The Logan Temple is located conveniently between the Brigham City Temple and the subsequent Smithfield Temple. Non-Mormons, sometimes referred to as “gentiles,” are allowed to visit these when they are under construction or renovation, which is often. Everyone is allowed to gawk at the lineup of soon-to-be newlyweds on most Saturdays.
Historically, the area is referred to as Cache Valley because early explorers killed everything that swam, flew, or walked and stored the valuable parts of their remains here for later resale. There are persistent rumors that, but for a rail line and common sense, the Sun Valley ski resort and Los Angeles annex could have been located here. Loganistan has the mountains and could make the snow, but somehow Idaho looked more attractive. In a compensatory gift from the gods and a play on words, Loganistan has become Sun City North at least in the summer when 100 degrees feels much better than 115 degrees.
In Loganistan the air is mostly bad and the people are mostly good. Dog parks are few and car washes are many. Food is plentiful and you don’t have to leave your car for most of it. Sandwiches are big, tips are small. Many famous people are from here but mostly people can only remember Merlin Olsen, May Swenson and Ezra Taft Benson. Only one of them played football. For the timebeing, there is still enough water to swim in.
Dennis Hinkamp invites to contribute to his Wikipedia entry.