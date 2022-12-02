Dennis Hinkamp 2020

After eight years of wondering where Qatar is or even how to pronounce the name of the country, the World Cup arrived on schedule. For about the 20th time in my life the U.S. sports media claim that this really will be the year that soccer (football to most others) will take off in the United States. Another 10 seasons of Ted Lasso might make a difference, but crypto currency might be a safer bet.

We Norte Americanos like volleyball, lacrosse, rugby, tennis and soccer. We love football, basketball and baseball. I don’t see it changing. We don’t like games that end in ties or clocks that have extra time added on. We like a lot of scoring and are averse to the words “draw” and “nil.” Advertisers don’t like sports without predictable advertising pauses. Soccer is cuisine, we are still stuck on burgers and fries.

