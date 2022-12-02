After eight years of wondering where Qatar is or even how to pronounce the name of the country, the World Cup arrived on schedule. For about the 20th time in my life the U.S. sports media claim that this really will be the year that soccer (football to most others) will take off in the United States. Another 10 seasons of Ted Lasso might make a difference, but crypto currency might be a safer bet.
We Norte Americanos like volleyball, lacrosse, rugby, tennis and soccer. We love football, basketball and baseball. I don’t see it changing. We don’t like games that end in ties or clocks that have extra time added on. We like a lot of scoring and are averse to the words “draw” and “nil.” Advertisers don’t like sports without predictable advertising pauses. Soccer is cuisine, we are still stuck on burgers and fries.
Soccer has always been a part of my life and 70 percent of that life has been here in Loganistan. We actually have a rich history of using the sport for international communication. There was a time when we had a micro World Cup of sorts. There was no money, media or tattoos but there was some level of global unity.
I don’t want to argue geopolitics, but Utah State University was more diverse. It’s not like the world was a peaceful hippy glow place. Things were just different. When I arrived in 1980 we were still in mid-Iranian Hostage Crisis. I can’t just drop that without a little context. Skip or fallow to the next paragraph.
You can Google it, but the short version is that in November of 1979 Iranian students in Tehran took about 50 American hostages from the US Embassy and held them for 444 days (ironically my current office number). This was not peaceful. There was a failed rescue attempt that largely contributed to then President Carter’s loss to Ronald Reagan. That and 15 percent inflation. That’s the short history lesson sans partisan comment. The local part is that even during this international upheaval USU had a large percentage of non-American students, including many Iranians. We all still seemed to get along partially because we played soccer.
For further context, Cache Valley and Utah had not yet discovered the sport. The only Americans in town who played, were people like me from other states. I was raised Catholic in St. Louis and all Pope-aligned Catholics in St. Louis seemed to play soccer. I wasn’t great by St. Louis standards. However, here in Utah I was like being a third baseman in Ghana. I seemed exotic and was far better than most of the indigenous population.
There were marginally enough of us soccer-adept Anglos from other states that could band together to form an American team during International Week at USU. International week at USU was bigger than homecoming. Tickets to the event sold out. Did we have a football team? I don’t remember. I do remember that nobody sang that Scotsman song.
There were enough international students here that we were able to put together a World Cup tournament of sorts. Entrants included an Iranian team, a South American team and a Pan-Asian team of sorts. There were a few excellent African graduate student players and a German economics professor sprinkled in there somewhere. A couple great players I met were from Malawi and Vietnam. We had enough diversity to put together a mini-World Cup from about 1980 to the early 1990s until many countries stopped sending students here or we stopped accepting them. I’m not sure which came first. I don’t care because I wrote this to talk about soccer.
Sports aren’t the answer, but they make us forget the questions at least for a little while.
Dennis Hinkamp is rooting for the United States at least until they are eliminated and then he will pick another favorite.
