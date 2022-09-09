Images from Burning Man 2022, including a photo of long-time chronicler of the event, John Curley, who was back this year trying to "rewire" his brain following a stroke. (The photo of Curley was taken by his partner, Erica Bartel.)
Images from Burning Man 2022, including a photo of long-time chronicler of the event, John Curley, who was back this year trying to "rewire" his brain following a stroke. (The photo of Curley was taken by his partner, Erica Bartel.)
You can’t document Burning Man. Most who try succumb to the temptations of confirmation bias and a fascination with shiny objects. In photographers' terms, most look at Burning Man with a shallow depth of field. Some call it bokeh. The main subject is in focus, but the background is an arty blur.
So yeah, I could write about exploding, shiny, semi-nude, semi-legal druggie things, or just sunrises and one real person. I’ll spare you the suspense and confirm that this is about the latter. The former you can find elsewhere.
Like me, John Curley is a writer and photographer. Also like me he is in the fourth quarter, if not two-minute warning, of life. We are also double-digit sycophants of Burning Man. John has brought those bokeh blurry, sometimes shadowy, Burning Man figures into focus since 2008. I go back to 1997, but it’s not a contest. His combination of words and photos live mainly in the Burning Man Journal apart from the big splashes of commercial media that cover the event each year. His 300-plus articles have brought depth to this dusty place. This year he couldn’t fully continue what he does best because his brain and the left side of his body aren’t communicating.
John had a stroke the morning of January 10. Understandably, the details are fuzzy to him, but his partner explained that he spent three weeks in an excellent Mexican hospital and then a month in acute rehab in San Francisco before being released March 4. When I first saw him at Burning Man this year, he announced “Don’t have a stroke.” I concurred.
Later in the week he told me, “This year I’m rewiring myself.” The fancy term for body rewiring is “neural plasticity.” John explained the concept. “If you place yourself in the middle of familiar things, your brain can find new routes around destroyed pathways he lost due to the stroke,” he says. “Burning Man is full of familiar things.”
This is true. This is reason I’ve gone back for 23 consecutive years, prorated for the two COVID cancelled years. It is harsh, hot and weird but familiarly so. This year I mainly took sunrise photos since it is the most temperature temperate and visually languid time of day. Sunsets are for the weak.
While in a wheelchair, he started his rewiring project by photographing the Burning Man kick-off event called The Golden Spike August 3. The official public dates of Burning Man were August 28 – Sept 5. That’s a month of Burning Man. I can’t imagine. We also share an affinity for Airstreams, and he parked his stroke-modified Airstream near mine a couple weeks ago.
Now 70, he says his first Burning Man year was 2008. He came to document the several projects. The organization liked his approach and asked him if he would like to write a blog; now called the Burning Man Journal. “This was before everyone had a blog and a phone with a camera in their pocket, he recalls. A guy with a long-lens camera often scared people away. It took years to build a report with all the departments that put Burning Man together on the playa.” I know the feeling. I sometimes lack the soft skills it takes to do this. I like to report from a distance.
People on the outside looking in might not realize there is an army of people out there for a month or more in advance of the gate opening. They survey streets, pound T-stakes, keep the peace and generally make this plot in the Black Rock Desert survivable for the 70,000 people who attend. The fine print on the back of the tickets still says, not all in jest, that “you may die.” I have not, thus far.
“There is a poignancy to being back in a place where I can’t do the things I used to do,” John said while seated in a wheelchair. “I miss not being able to walk up to people and draw them out of themselves. Sometimes it was the art-build crews or people living in the Department of Public Works (DPW) “ghetto.” I was able to separate a few of the sheep from the herd and bring their stories forward. There are hundreds of them.”
This year John said, mirroring the ticket warning, “First, I want to get out of here alive. Beyond that, I hope I can gain a few more steps on my own and a heightened sense of balance. I look at this year as a form of therapy to reclaim some of my neural pathways.”
If you search his name on the Burning Man Journal, you’ll find a large flock of interesting sheep he has brought forward in photos and words over the years. And now he’s in the Logan Herald Journal.
Dennis Hinkamp has been humming “Here Comes the Sun” to himself this week.