It is among the universal truths that everyone believes their state has the worst drivers, the friendliest dogs and mostly well-behaved children. We also want to believe that angry, aggressive people live in those petulant eastern states with the epicenter of depravity being somewhere near Newark, New Jersey.
When it comes to angry drivers and road rage, Utah can now sheepishly wave it’ big #1 giant foam finger. I triple checked this. It’s not a fever rant from an angry ex-Mormon blogger, it’s from that dead-centrist Forbes Magazine. How did that happen? We’re such nice people here. Well, bad news on that front too.
It’s like that singing voice you have in your head versus the one that actually comes out of your mouth. We’ve never been the nice Amish people that outsiders envision.
Utah ranks dead in the middle of “nice” states and shocking 49th in politeness. You could argue a few ranking places up or down, well except for 49th, but we certainly don’t look like the place you would call “This is the place.”
How did that happen? I guess you could cite the usual Utah clichés: more kids in the car, more kids in the other cars, high prescription drug use, residual religious persecution, lack of other anger outlets, higher percentage of high trucks Jell-O salad rapidly melting on the way to a funeral potluck, only outlet for anonymous cursing, trying to get everything done in six days because Sundays are taken up by non-rage activities and getting married too young. I’m no statistician but these speculations could all be multi-interactive variants.
My solution? In the words of Simon and Garfunkel (who couldn’t get along with each other either), “Slow down, you move too fast…” We’re not stopping to smell the roses, we’re running over the roses. According to Captain Obvious, the best way to reduce road rage is to drive less and reduce traffic.
So, thinking locally, maybe having a Costco on the way west side of town will suck some of the traffic over there near the wastewater treatment facility and farther from the center of town. Buy some cheap stuff and tour the Square Lakes Recreational Area.
I will retract some of my complaints about In-N-Out Burger being the Armageddon of traffic. They seem to have handled it well. This is probably because, despite all the anticipation, the food is blandly middle of the road (pun intended). Of course, we have yet to go through a full summer tourist season with the burgers at the intersection of Main and Highway 89.
Fix Main Street. I usually avoid it on Saturdays between the months of January and December, but for some reason it slipped my mind last week. It was like one long gridlock carnival with all the new food places. The northeast side seemed to be a puppy market. I saw three separate corrals of adorable puppy things on the side of the road. Have I been missing this all my life? There were even French bulldogs. My credit card was burning a hole in my pocket. I resisted. A colleague bought her doodle dog from the parking lot in front of Big Lots. Wow, they sell everything
At this point I would like to lament the passing of Charlie McCollum from Herald Journal to mere citizen. He helped many budding journalists and put up with all my grammar irregularities. He will be missed.
Dennis Hinkamp would like to note that although there is a slight resemblance, he is not Charlie McCollum. Several have mistaken me for him this week. Old white guys with glasses all look alike.
