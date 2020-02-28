Ever since I got an electric car six years ago, I do more purely recreational driving. The electric car doesn’t make noise, can’t idle and, in general, makes me feel smug.
True, smugger environmentalists than I will note that it still runs on fossil fuels. Those fuels are just burned elsewhere to produce electricity. Or, the electricity comes from solar cells and wind farms that are built elsewhere using fossil fuels and shipped around the country using more fossil fuels. So really, I’m just transferring additions to Cache Valley’s bad air to someplace else.
Nothing to be smug about; I just like driving my electric car.
Speaking of recreational fossil fuels. An eCar trip to see the Smithfield Sinclair seasonal dinosaur decorations never disappoints. No other Sinclair station comes close. It’s also worth the drive to wander through Smithfield Implement, which has “everything you need if you can find it.” I borrowed that slogan from Smith and Edwards, which is no longer fun since they cleaned up their bone yards that required a tetanus shot to explore. I have fond memories of tiptoeing through the bomb casings, toxic chemicals and decaying, once-glorious things just south of Brigham City.
If you drive around, you’ll also notice we have a sumptuous steaming helping of hot springs resorts. There are three within 50 miles of town. They simultaneously give you a chance to melt off the winter chill and see a panorama of poorly chosen tattoos. Crystal Hot Springs seems to be getting bigger and better, the new Maple Grove Hot Springs is smaller and better, while Riverdale is holding steady. Venture a little farther and you can include Donata and Lava hot springs into your hot stuff tour.
In terms of unpleasant driving, Fourth North has become the Logan beltway/speedway. It also seems to be the site of various Logan police sting operations. I got caught in one; I won’t tell you which one. I probably deserved it, but I might just be saying this because my father was a career police officer. Fourth North really is Highway 89, and that needs to be made clearer. Also, if you drive around you will notice that Main and Second East really do experience a rush hour backup just like big cities. We may even be importing road rage. On a positive note, locals seem to be learning to how to use clockwise roundabouts.
If you drive outside your silo of comfort, you will see that we really do have a diversity of food and culture. I get in trouble if I name specifics like a food critic, but I have noticed that some of the places that have been continually open the longest have the blandest food. I’m loving shopping at some of our ethnic markets like Anaya’s and LaRanchera, where I can try a few things I’ve never seen before. It has only been 40 years since my last Spanish class, but you would think I could remember something other than “where is my pencil?”
Parking: Many will argue for a new Prohibition, but as long as it is legal, we do need another liquor store or at least a bigger parking lot. State liquor stores support state taxes, and you don’t have to go there if you object. It is a great irony than many people are now using the Logan Justice Court lot as overflow parking to the Fourth North liquor store.
If you drive at night you will notice Christmas lights creeping into late February. There is one block near me that seems to be having a contest to be the last one to turn them off. Are they keeping them on really late or putting them up really early? Tough call.
Dennis Hinkamp says his legitimate environmental smugness came from walking to work for 30 of his 40 years here.