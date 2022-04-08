I performed standup comedy for 10 years and never once got slapped. I got booed, heckled and glared at. The most hurtful times were simply being ignored. That happened a lot in sports bars on dollar beer night with no cover charge.
It wasn’t all bad. I made a little extra money on weekends and somehow won the Utah Laugh Off twice blissfully back at the tail end of the 1980s. It was a somewhat pyrrhic prize. None of the major night clubs or talk shows ever called to book me for my Utah award.
I played a lot of dives and odd parties — one out on an open golf course, another for a table of 10 people at Red Lobster and many company Christmas parties in basements. I did myriad open mic nights hoping to get noticed and played all the hottest rooms in Provo and Pocatello. That was sarcasm. Some of the better shows were in Salt Lake City, and I once opened for George Wallace who has been in a few movies and is regular in Las Vegas.
Locally I helped sell out a few shows at the Lyric with the Comedy and Blues Revival. We had a good run, but it started to play out like the band members in “The Commitments” movie with lots of “creative differences” and in-fighting. Nobody was hospitalized.
I’m not sure if I was unlucky or fortunate to have been doing this before the age of the internet. I might have hit it big or I might have been ostracized for making one big mistake.
To coin an overused phrasing, it is the best of times and worse of times for comedy. The most famous comedian right now should not be Chris Rock, but Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian reality show president turned reality president and proved that you can be a comedian and still do other heroic things well. More infamous comedians of late are Al Franken, Bill Cosby, Garrison Keillor and Louis CK. I don’t defend them; just sayin’ as they say.
I think the most famous insult comedians like Don “you hockey puck” Rickles, Henny “Take my wife …please” Youngman and Rodney “I don’t get no respect” Dangerfield would probably be threatened with guns from the audience. That, and a lot of cancelling and internet shaming. I’m not sure there will ever be another celebrity roast or National Press Club Luncheon without a team of armed guards and bulletproof glass in front of the comedians.
Fortunately, most of my humor was more self-deprecating than insulting. I was slyly making fun of the local culture and religious eccentricities in a mostly nice way. That was my success, but probably also my downfall in that nobody in Seattle or Los Angeles knew what the flip I was talking about.
For instance: “I’ve been living here so long that I’m a common law Mormon. Can vegetarians go to the Stake Center? All my Mormon friends invite me to parties because they need a designated drinker.” You can use these one-liners; just give me credit and residuals.
Maybe it is the pandemic times, the anonymity of the internet or just widespread anger, but wow, people are touchy now. Comedians must do comedy like politicians must do propaganda. People need comedy. If you start thinking through everything that might offend or be trending on the internet the next day, you’ll be living in creative paralysis. And, no, I’m not making fun of paralyzed people.
Comedy is a highwire act with no net. I started to look down a little too often and eventually lost my nerve. In an odd bit of currently news irony, I have been both a comedian and a felony assault victim. I can tell you lots about the former and will spare you the details of the latter.
Dennis Hinkamp is thankful that most his comedy stylings only exist on dusty tangled VHS tapes….somewhere.