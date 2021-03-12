Three days ago, a rather beefy reservist dressed in camouflage removed the needle from my left arm as I relaxed my flinch face. Seeing no blood, I was not given a cartoon band aide. I thanked him, he thanked me and pointed to the exit. I’m not sure anything can be theatrically climatic after waiting so long, but this was medium anticlimactic. I had imagined both more and less emotion about it all. This is the new abnormal. There’s no roadmap for what’s next.
I walked away mainly surprised that the vaccination race is going much faster than I had imagined, at least in Utah. I was hoping to be part of the healthy, vaccine card waving 65-plus mob jet setting for six months or so. I thought it would be like those 55-plus communities popping up all over the valley. We would all band together celebrating our age and good fortune. I was hoping to receive a stream of low-cost travel offers aimed at vaccinated seniors. “Cruise the Caribbean and get a knee replacement or dental implant and recuperate on a sunny deck while sipping an exotic fruit drink or three,” they would shout across the internet. I’m still waiting.
I also wanted to be the only one escaping this with an RV. After 30 years of being derided for having an RV rather that roughing it in a tent, the whole country has gone crazy over trailers and vans. Most of the choice campgrounds are already sold out for the summer. There might be a couple left in Death Valley for mid-July.
Back in reality I am grateful that Gov. Cox is now releasing vaccines to every adult. However, choosing April 1 as the rollout date may be sending a confusing message. Is this an elaborate April Fool’s Day joke? And how does one prove he, she or they is an adult? I guess we have two weeks to figure it out, but I have a few suggestions right now.
If Utah could flood the streets with COVID-retrofitted food and ice cream trucks playing hypnotic music, we could get the whole population vaccinated in about 10 days. To supplement, Starbucks and those crazy mixed soda sugar-bomb places would also be great distribution points. I’m sure the state could finance cookie and drink coupons to incentivize the procedure; maybe propose giving out toothbrushes and dental floss to counteract the sugar attack? This could be a real health care win-win.
Other dilemmas will ensue. Our HIPAA laws that rightly protect health information privacy are going to prove a hindrance to getting people back to abnormal. You can’t legally ask people much about their medical records, but I’m sure a lot of businesses are going to try; as well they should. What’s the good of me following vaccine protocol if it doesn’t get me to the front of the line for some events? I was gleefully looking forward to flashing my two-vaccination card like a newly 21 future alcoholic at the bar. I want to laminate it and hang it around my neck, so people don’t have to scatter when they see me coming. I wanted to have rights and privileges like the owner of a Dick Tracy decoder ring. Instead, I’m just twice “stuck” once shy stuck in the middle with you.
A non-humorous aside: Though I have Pfizer #2 behind me, I'm not going to spike the ball, high-five, happy dance or do a home run trot. In fact, I not going to celebrate in any gaudy way. Too many people have died. Too many friends and relatives were divided over this. I admit to shunning, mocking and generally avoiding people who did not handle this the “right” way. I need more than a few days to contemplate this transition into the new abnormal.
Dennis Hinkamp wrote this while experiencing mid to mild vaccine reactions, so forgive him a little.