I recall a time when looked forward to summer fueled by memories of elementary, high school and college freedom. Now I find myself mostly SAD, especially in the peak long, hot days of July and August. Most days I feel like a loss-leader rotisserie chicken at BigBoxCo.
I know many legitimate humans, some who are friends, who suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affected Disorder). It’s usually associated with winter and the lack of light. They buy SAD lights or take vitamin supplements to get them through.
This is the time of year I suffer from the less clinically recognized summer Affected Disorder. The heat makes me more irritable than usual. I’ve always been a glass is half empty person to begin with, but during these dog days of summer I’m not even sure there is a glass. People who live in Alaska with 22 hours of summer daylight must have a solution for this. I should inquire. Maybe I could sit in front of a black light for 40 minutes a day. Maybe I should drink more. That one marginally works for both summer and winter despair.
Summer is a bully. If winter whispers, summer screams! It tells you to find shade, things are melting in your car, the lawn is brown and your water bill is rabid. And, if that is not enough, at the apex of our despair the Choco Taco has been discontinued? What kind of monsters are these people? It’s like cancelling your favorite show mid-season. It’s like turning off the heat in the winter. It’s like taking water out of the pool mid-cannon ball. It’s like Taylor Swift breaking up again and not coming out with a new album. Life seems miserably meandering.
If there were not already enough naturally occurring gloom, this happened when we went to Bear Lake with the dog to cool off. Utahn discrimination was thrust upon us. On the east side of the lake where Idaho and Utah collide in Ukrainian proportions, you get charged double for day use on the Idaho side if you are an unfortunate Utahn. This seems particularly unbalanced seeing how much bling Utahns add to the Idaho economy via lottery tickets, fireworks and booze purchases on Sundays. Can’t we get along? It’s not like we Utahns charge out-of-state people more for raspberry shakes and cheese curds. A scant half mile south on the beach parks road the penalty for not being a Utahn is only 25 percent.
This was a bad week and summer has been cumulatively bad for me in my 42 years here. I’ve had too much skin cancer frozen and whittled away on parts of my body where even the sun don’t shine … not where you’re thinking. I’m talking about the top of my head. Last year I had enough chopped out to change my hat size and excise most of my 1987 memories. I have an indoor job and seldom go without a hat during the day. How did this happen? I guess it could be traced back to my wasted youth hanging out near-naked at the county pools in St. Louis. It seemed worth it at the time.
Global warming or not, we need new metaphors and analogies. I’ll start. It’s hotter than hell though we have no reliable correspondence. Make up some new ones: It’s hotter than a rich guy’s next wife. It’s hotter than a 16 wheeler’s brakes heading to the runaway truck lane in Logan Canyon. It’s hotter than your 10-year-old computer trying to run with 11 apps open. It’s hotter than those double headers I used to catch in those 1970s wool uniforms in the Midwest summers. Now it’s your turn.