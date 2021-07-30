In retrospect, sometimes the last 18 months seemed like 18 years and other times 18 weeks. I think about it about 18 minutes a day. The never and ever changing new normal is getting old. Sometimes I wanted to sleep through it and other times sprint through it. It is hilarious and horrible at the same time.
Here comes the oldest cliché since clichés were invented: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” That line comes from one other thing Charles Dickens wrote other than “A Christmas Carol.”
We like the best and worst. There would be little click bait potential for a list of the top 10 most average things. Or, “Tell us your most banal vacation experience; don’t hold back on the details!”
“Well, there was this one time when the flight left on time and when we arrived in Akron, Ohio two minutes early. Our bags where right there on the carousel when we walked into the terminal,” the average family succinctly reported. “We hit about half red and half green lights on our drive to the motel. When we got there, we found our room to be adequately lit. The towels were dry and faucets all worked. Dinner that night did not give us food poisoning and it seemed to be made from recognizable plants and animals. The wine did, indeed, contain both alcohol and the juice of grapes from North America harvested sometime in the last five years. The entire trip was uneventful and looking at our photos afterward we were reminded that we were indeed there. Read our vacation blog! Follow our in-focus photos on Instagram!”
We hate the middle. We need the dichotomous best and worst to keep us interested. We may distrust it, but we crave hyperbole.
I saw somewhere on the internet that somebody somewhere around here was starting a discussion on the best and worst of Cache Valley. I have plenty of my own best and worsts dating from yesterday to 40 years ago. So without looking at what others are posting, let me give it a shot.
The best is the view; the worst is when there is no view. The best was the three-quarter inches of rain we got Wednesday; the worst was everybody still having on their sprinklers Thursday morning. The best was getting a few national chains in the valley; the worst was getting all of them and then multiples of those. The best is our unique small-town feel; the worst is the diminishing of that.
The best are the fall colors; the worst are the August lack of color that sepia tone our mountains. The best is all the food places coming back to life; the worst is every one of them trying hire staff away from the others. The best was the way we handled the pandemic for about the first 90 days; the worst was how we handled it the rest of the time. The best is the Cruise In at the Fairgrounds; the worst is the Cruise In around town.
The best are the fireworks and patriotism at the stadium; the worst are the fireworks everywhere else. The best pizza is whatever you think it is; the worst pizza is whatever you think it is.
Bests and worsts are transient. We forget and adapt.
I used to have a mask in every pocket of every item of clothing in much the same way I have a dog poop bag in every item of clothing when I leave the house. Now I have to maybe remember the masks again an try not to intermingle them with the poop bags, although I do enjoy the metaphorical similarity. Be well.
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you the best in the post/pre/pesky pandemic.