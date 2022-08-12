Dennis Hinkamp 2020

Dennis Hinkamp 2020

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” but how do we know if the person who wrote that was telling the truth? That was a long time ago and memory seldom serves. That’s why I have sticky notes and scraps of paper everywhere. The problem is that I forget where I put them or subsequently can’t read my writing.  What I’m awkwardly getting at is that truth is dependent on memory, and memory is malleable. So, never trust someone who says, “I never lie.”  

We are somehow able to navigate a world of different flavors of lies. These are some of the most flexible categories:     

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you