“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” but how do we know if the person who wrote that was telling the truth? That was a long time ago and memory seldom serves. That’s why I have sticky notes and scraps of paper everywhere. The problem is that I forget where I put them or subsequently can’t read my writing. What I’m awkwardly getting at is that truth is dependent on memory, and memory is malleable. So, never trust someone who says, “I never lie.”
We are somehow able to navigate a world of different flavors of lies. These are some of the most flexible categories:
White Lies: Allegedly the term goes back to the 1740, but that’s probably a lie, or a yarn or a fib … whatever they called it then. These are the ones we tell to get out of awkward situations or to flatter someone. “I’d really like to hear more about your triathlon, but I have an appointment somewhere right now. You look fantastic in Spandex!”
Lying about Lying: This is the one that brings up the axiom “It’s really easier to tell the truth.” When you start mixing lies about lies, it’s hard to keep track. “I’m really looking forward to the opening of In-N-Out Burger. What? You saw those 12 Facebook posts and three columns I wrote about how much I hated the idea of that place ever existing? I must have forgotten, my bad.”
Lying to Yourself: This and guilt generally gets us out of bed and out the door every morning. Today, will be different or the same. I guess I better go find out. Our dog is much better at this line of reasoning and savors every new day of what we would consider stifling sameness.
Lies of Omission: I didn’t not not tell you what was on my mind. I just omitted the parts that I knew you wouldn’t like, which made for a short conversation. Can we catch up later?
Lies of Confession (for Catholics Only): Those 13 years of Catholic school were fun times. You had to confess your sins to an old bachelor guy on the other side of a shade on a weekly basis. You also needed to show up with something to confess. For decorum, it needs to not be so graphic that you would be mutually embarrassed or turned into the authorities. I usually told Father McBean, “I lied three times.” I whispered on the way out that “one of those times was just now.” It was the circle of life and the circle of lies.
Lying Liars who Lie: This is pretty much the norm for politics now. I won’t be specific because it has become generic. “Oh, you’re campaigning? I’ll just assume everything you say from this moment forward is a lie, but you will of course want us to believe you when you are in office. That’s the way that the world goes round.
Political Liars: (see Lying Liars Who Lie)
Comedy Liars: One of my forgotten hidden talents was doing standup comedy for 10 years. There is generally a nugget of truth in everything comedians say on stage. The size of the nugget changes. I used to do a bit about having a Great Dane that rode in my truck. At the time I didn’t have a dog or a truck, but I do now so I guess it’s OK. Comedy is tragedy plus time. I’m almost over it.
Car Sales Liars: I get that the salesperson life is tough, but they at least need to write some new lies. The “the boss doesn’t want me to tell you this but … ” is older than the pilot for “Seinfeld.” Find me on Paypal. I write good lies.
Conservative Liars/Liberal Liars: Conservatives lie for sport; liberals lie out of embarrassment. This is not overly concise.
Liars with Plyers: Actually, mechanics are some of the least egregious liars that I have met is the world of commerce. They don’t have to lie; they can get much more primal pleasure out of revealing your stupidity. “The reason your car doesn’t start is because it is out of gas.”
Sports liars: The font of all sport lying is the movie Bull Durham: I take every game one at a time. I’m just here to help the team.
Dennis Hinkamp notes that he always tells the truth about lying.