“Hey all you Summer Citizens, stay off my lawn! You are a bunch of whippersnappers; it’s malarky!”
It has been one of those kinds of weeks where I feel older than I am, which already is not young. Just about anything I write would fit in the with the negative tsunami of news we’ve had the last couple weeks. I will stay away from the obvious and just keep it to local negativity; respectfully sarcastic as always.
These are the worst things to do in the valley:
1. Waiting in line for horse-feed-bag-sized bucket of sweet relief: So, despite the high price of gas, the bad air, epidemic of diabetes and tooth decay, many of us are willing to wait in line, cars idling, for 15 minutes-plus to garner a giant mind numbing, brain freezing trough of mixed flavored syrup sporting zero nutrients and 2K calories. I’m exaggerating, but only a little. Dentists should buy ads on their cups. There should EMTs on call in the parking lots. Me, I just wait in line for coffee and contraband beer.
2. Drive home from Bear Lake on any summer Sunday afternoon: My favorite time to visit Bear Lake is any day before Memorial Day and after Labor Day. The traffic there and back on the weekends now matches that of powder days at the Beav. The added traffic is because U.S. Highway 89 (some call it Fourth North) is a main artery to and from Yellowstone and many other attractions north. But I’m sure opening the In-N-Out Burger at the corner of U.S. 89 and Main will fix that.
3. Making a left turn off Main Street: I know my citified friends think I’m exaggerating, but Main Street is really someplace you don’t want to go mid-day or anytime Saturday. It’s like the Cruise-In only every day with a newer yet uglier collection of cars. When headed north, I sometimes I drive all the way to Smithfield and make a U-turn rather than waiting 20 minutes for a left-turn opening. But I’m sure opening the In-N-Out Burger will fix that.
4. Finding a friendly dog park: Note I didn’t write dog-friendly, I wrote friendly-dog. There seems to be a lot more unfixed angry dogs which are really a reflection of their need-to-be-fixed angry owners. I mean “fixed” in more of an attitudinal rather than anatomical way. There is too much anger everywhere, and the temperatures haven’t even broken 90 yet. I’m getting angry just writing this. See what I mean?
5. Stargazing: Another loss to our citification. You have to drive way up the canyons now to get a clear look at the night sky. Darkness is not a curse; it’s a good thing. I’ve seen a few great star photos taken from the top of Mount Logan. Thank you, whoever you are.
6. Choosing a restaurante: I guess I have a pedestrian palette, but I’m both satisfied and overwhelmed with the food choices we have now. I’m not taking about just having multiple MacDonald’s either. There suddenly seems to be a plethora of ethnic and local food. You just need to look around. The same people who say there is no good food here are the ones who say everything in California is terrible and that Provo is the Heart of Darkness. Both are only partially true. I’m sure opening the In-N-Out Burger will fix that.
7. Finding affordable housing: I’m blessed not having to look for housing, but I can still express my condolences for friends just entering the valley and getting sticker shock. I try not to taunt them with the price I paid in 1993 or even 2009. Though seemingly everyone is “now hiring” our salaries aren’t exactly trying to catch up.
Dennis Hinkamp promises to be happier next week; now that’s sarcasm.