All through the valley each morning you can hear the thwap of pneumatic roofing guns, the backing up beeps of construction equipment and snarling dogs behind fences they are defending. Every morning drive includes a new rat maze of surprise detours where the only snack that awaits you is getting to work on time.
Most mornings sprinkler systems spring to life oblivious to the pouring rain and overly ebulliently extend their sprinkles to the dearth of turf on sidewalks. We must extinguish the desert. Lawns are more than just the battleground of water use; they have become our billboards. Most lawns are full of competing signs about which lives matters, who has equal rights and which politician will do something differently than any politician prior or hence. It’s not all bad. I will commend the 2020 state election committees for choosing more pleasing color palettes than the usual screaming red, white and blue combinations with stars and exclamation points.
I guess I still have some time because who knows when there will be a new or old normal, but I passed on the sour dough starter craze. It just seemed like another pet in the house to feed. I likewise have done little zooming outside of work obligations. I deal with enough awkwardness in real life; I don’t need to add a virtual version to my introversion. And, really, nobody looks their best on a web camera even with a virtual background.
Maybe because COVID-19 is such a slow-moving disaster or maybe because it is (always) an election year, but I expected people to be a little kinder and forgiving. During floods, earthquakes, 9/11, mass shootings and Latter-day Saints crickets, people seemed to give you a little more slack space. Like “Take your time, I know things are stressful, that’s not really a deadline; it’s more of a mild-cold-or-flu-symptoms-line.”
“Dead” is not a word you want to throw around lightly these days. On the contrary, people seem to be ramping up the tension. Bless their hearts.
This is what I have learned in 2020. I can say with a high degree of certainty that nothing good happens after you press the "reply-all" button. Our virtual communications patterns have become testy and increasingly ineffective. I have invested a lot of time the last 90 days unsubscribing, deleting, blocking, hiding and snoozing many of the lists and people I once was mildly interested in. I give you money, you give me a product; that’s the end or our relationship. If it breaks, I have the warranty. If my credit is rejected, you can arrest me; just don’t send me any surveys or words of encouragement.
See? I’m not being kinder or more forgiving either. I’m sorry if you are tired of all this. We are all tired. Being tired is not an excuse. Just take a nap like me and my AARP ANTIFA operatives and get back out there and wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance! The Grey Panthers will rise again, but really early and we will be in bed by 10 p.m.
Amidst all of this, some things remain constant. We seem to be as divided as we were in November of 2016 and no less angry. Take a break this weekend and thank all the fathers that put up with you and never got nearly the amount of warm wishes that mothers do. Dads are complicated. Embrace rather than run from that.
Dennis Hinkamp also wishes you a happy solstice; it’s all downhill into darkness from here.