Time not only flies, it flees. It seems like just yesterday today was tomorrow. It also seems like the impeachment trial has made time stand still or at least made each day seem like a month of Mondays.
On the dim side, the 54th Super Bowl is tomorrow. I can’t keep up with the Roman numerals I learned in Catholic school and have no idea what a dead language has to do with this most super of bowls, but it is Super Bowl LIV. The biggest spoiler is that Planter’s has already announced Mr. Peanut’s demise at age 104 will be memorialized in an overpriced commercial. I haz a sad.
Persons such as Mr. Peanut that you once thought would always be there are gone for no good reason. The Shopko closing you could see coming from a decade away, but who would logically surmise that Dunkin Donuts would last less than a year? I have semi-identifiable things in our freezer that are older than that.
I miss my long hair, and now I miss my barber. She was a lovely woman and genuine conversationalist who cut what hair I had left quarterly for the last five years. When I showed up this week and asked what happened to her, I got grim “It’s classified information” answers. Not knowing makes it all the sadder. I miss her and miss not knowing. Was she sick, fired, tired, dead? It seems I will never know. I will just wear more hats to cover her loss.
I miss her because I knew her some, but can you miss someone whom you never knew? My 2020 resolution is trying to answer that question. Lately I have been grieving over the loss of a brother I never knew I had. Thanks to the siren call of genetics, procreation and the miracle of the Internet, I recently found out that I had a half-brother only after he died 18 months ago.
Love/illegitimate/oops-children happen all the time, but this one is unique. I don't think Dad ever knew; which again is not totally out of the norm in 1958, but what did my half-brother Ty tell people his entire life? Did he say Dad died in the war?
The birth certificate is telling in that his mother got the father's (my dad's) age wrong by several years. She also lived her entire adult life in St. Louis, but Ty was born in the small Missouri town of Perryville, 82 miles down the I-55. I’m guessing that his unmarried mother probably went home to have the baby and raised Ty as a single parent her entire life.
I only have two documents: his birth certificate and driver’s license. According to his driver’s license, he was 6'2" 275 lbs. He was way more like my bio-dad than me.
He died a never-married only child without a will, so I’m currently working with my two half-sisters and a lawyer to keep what meager things he had from going to the Missouri state treasury. Yes, Dad got around and had four children by three different women.
Ty was born and lived his life in "Dogtown" (the mostly Irish section) of St. Louis. It was referenced in the move White Palace with Susan Sarandon. I and my half-sisters might inherit a little something, but mainly I am hoping to find some records and photos to explain it all. He grew up four miles from me, and we never knew each other existed.
I know I’m a minnow swimming in a killer whale pod of genealogists who are yawning at the simplicity of my plight right now. I could ask someone to figure this out for me, but what fun would that be?
Dennis Hinkamp also mourns the passing of the MacDonald’s McRib, but it sometimes magically comes back.