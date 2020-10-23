Happy Halloween! Who would have predicted that it would be this scary or last for seven months? Likewise, I doubt anyone will complain if you leave your spooky décor up for another week or so. It’s been a year of tricks so far, so go treat yourself! Just don’t attack or kidnap any lawn signs; they are the innocent victims in this asylum-escape election cycle.
Embrace the virtual world that is the new reality. Virtually everything has been virtual in one sense or another and maybe that’s not so bad. Turn those virtual lemons into virtual lemonade. Turn that virtual frown upside down (it’s really easy with the right software).
Virtual reality has been with us since people started making images. Jesus looks different in every painting. We still haven’t determined who Mona Lisa really was. You don’t really think the food pictured on the packages bares any resemblance to what is actually in the package do you? Likewise, for fast food commercials featuring food that only appears to be something you might want to eat.
I’m mainly happy with the virtual fetid fruit basket 2020 has bestowed upon us. All my virtual meetings have a mute button, and with virtual backgrounds I can cover up my messy office or hide the fact that I’m taking this meeting at Crumb Brothers. If you dig deep into the Zoom settings, there is even a slide bar for appearance touch up. With proper lighting, I don’t look a day over 60. All of these features should be part of the new real-life firmware upgrade when this thing-from-the-black-lagoon version of life reboots.
I’m not afraid of virtual reality, augmented reality or any mix of realities; it has been sneaking up on us for decades. Do I miss sports? Sure, but according to the ratings people aren’t missing them as much as predicted. The ratings are way down on all major league sports being playing in varying degrees of quarantine. Though some politicians are trying to blame it on politicization, it seems mainly that people know that it isn’t really happening live in front of a crowd; though those cutouts are so lifelike. I thought it wouldn’t make a difference, but it does. I’ve found other things to do with that seven hours a week given to sports watching.
It’s only going to get better as people realize they don’t really have to do a lot of things that previously seemed essential to career and happiness. You don’t have to eat overpriced airport food, sit next to surly strangers, ride Uber, sleep air BNB, or stay in overpriced conference hotels just for the chance to maybe network with the right person at the right time who just went through the same experience to get there. I have enjoyed many conferences, but like major leagues sports, I don’t miss them as much as I thought I would.
All I can say about virtual higher education is that it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out. Now that people have gotten a taste of going to any university anywhere while living anywhere for only the cost of a laptop and high-speed internet, they might not want to go back. Or, they might crave small intimate classroom experiences. We’ll see.
The virtual reality that has no appeal to me are the first-person attack ones where you get to shoot, decapitate and otherwise mangle others with an assortment of virtual weapons. There are too many people having these fantasies already. I have started enjoying some of the headset experiences that take you to virtual worlds designed by artists. They resemble waking dreams more than slasher films.
Virtual reality isn’t fake reality, it’s just a different reality. It’s cheaper and safer than most drugs that most people use to escape the real reality. Just maybe we are all in the Matrix and everything that happened prior to March 2020 was an induced dream. It’s horribly possible we all just woke up.
Dennis Hinkamp is just trying to keep it real as always.