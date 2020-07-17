I’m mostly a mentally messy generalist with few deep pools of knowledge. I majored in journalism because I found everything so interesting that I couldn’t settle on any one thing. I drink too much coffee and my attention is nearly microscopic. I still find it hard to exceed 700 words on any subject. Still, there are a few subjects on which I can calmly speak with authority; writing, running, Burning Man and cops. I didn’t say anyone would listen, I just said I know a lot about these four things. However, since we are on a 24-hour news cycle about police reform I’ll give that one a go.
My father and uncle were both lifetime cops in the not-too-Andy-of-Mayberry St. Louis metro area. Growing up I had to endure endless silly cops and donut jokes along with disturbing verbal threats against police. You have to understand that the ugly underbelly of the hippie ’60s and ’70s social revolution against authority was not dissimilar to what is going on now. Really, 15-year-old Catholic school kids with Beatle bangs would come up to me and say “I want to kill a cop.” Mirth did not ensue.
Before Antifa and BLM, there was the Weather Underground. At this point you might ask, “Does history repeat itself?” The answer is “duh?”
There were anarchist groups who were bombing federal buildings and military recruiting centers. Several had manifestos just like those of today’s nut bags that included killing police officers; any police officers. The only difference was that there wasn’t any social media. There was just media, and the groups did increasingly violent things just for the coverage. You can read history or watch the movies of that era and find out there were many corrupt cops, but “many” then, as now, is nowhere close to most.
My father has been dead for 12 years, so I feel safe to say with little disrespect that he was a little corrupt. Some of my first rock albums of the era came from the evidence locker of shoplifted items at the police department. Did he do it because he felt he deserved it or that everyone else was doing it? I never asked because I was young and enjoying free Pink Floyd. I suppose they should have been sold at auction or destroyed but, well, we are all a little corrupt right?
Before you cast that first stone, think about it. We all have a tough time with the law. We could save police officers a lot of time and society money if people wouldn’t run stop lights, park in clearly marked no-parking zones and drive within the speed limits. These are all minor crimes that technology could eliminate. When we tried technology the first time around, people lost their damn minds. There were all sorts of yowls of privacy infringement and inflated technology error rates. People demanded that they be caught doing wrong things by real people. Think about that.
Do people still buy radar detectors? Not long ago it seemed to be a big Wild West thing that you had a right to speed and not get caught. The advertisements used to frame it as an escape from police radar error; depicting a toddler on a tricycle clocked at 230 mph. As the child of a cop I always retorted, “What if someone sold devices that could detect car alarms and home security systems? Would you be down with that?”
It gets worse. Do you really want highly trained officers combatting the high crimes of littering, idling cars, abuse of crosswalks, walking on your lawn or barking dogs? Starting Monday most of the grocery stores in the country will be requiring face masks. Do you expect police officers to take time off from criminal investigations for this?
Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. It’s a nice turn of phrase but unlikely to ever be adhered to. We are living in Groundhog Day, and every 10 years it’s the same thing.
