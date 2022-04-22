Probably the worst thing that can happen to a place is to start showing up on “best kept secret” lists. Almost by definition, it no longer is. Logan is making too many of these lists. We need to put a stop to this before we start showing up on the detour places lists. We can do this if we work together. Stand tall, cross your arms and say, “Go away!” We need T-shirts and bumper stickers proclaiming, “I’m a Proud Logan Last-Inner.”
This has some appeal to me since I came here in 1980 and I consider any of you who came after that date to have ruined my place. I’m only following in a historically proud tradition of Last-Inners.
I think I am correctly crediting Oregon as the first state to broadcast “Come visit, don’t stay” way back in 1971 before the terms “internet” or “meme” existed. I think the slogan was mainly distributed on T-shirts and bumper stickers. About 10 years later Colorado also started taking itself too seriously and began distributing bumper stickers that looked like license plates, but boasted only one word “NATIVE” across their iconic mountains. Never mind that native is hard to define and it started to infringe on Native American terminology, Coloradans were drawing a line or a distinction or something.
Though I have joked about being here so long that I am a common-law Mormon, I guess I’m not a native Utahn or Loganite. As the years progress, I have far exceeded half my life here. I’m at 42 years here against only 24 years elsewhere. If you must come up with a definition of “native,” I’d go for born in the place or having spent more than half your life in said place. Call it the “half-life” rule.
So now that we can agree on who “we” are, how are we going to keep “them” out? We could all start cursing more. I’ve already done my part. We could stop bathing and deregulate the landfill, Square Lakes and meat packers sanitation standards. Though these ideas sound effective at dissuading newcomers, they make life unpleasant for long timers and old timers. I am both.
We can come up with a marketing campaign that protects us good people who are already here from all those Californians. I say that for irony because that’s what I always hear from fellow Last-Inners. “There it is,” they say, “another McMansion with a Tesla and a Sprinter van in the driveway.” One of the Facebook groups embellished this theme with an anecdote about the Californian’s dog pooping on all the good Last-Inners’ lawns.
We need some good catch phases. Might I suggest:
• The air isn’t as bad as they say!
• Our home costs may be high, but our wages are low!
• Our lakes are so deep, you could drown!
• We have the smallest liquor store per capita in the world!
• Our potholes are smaller than average!
• We’re close to Idaho!
• Fewer than average shootings!
• Rarely snows in July!
• Most days you can see the mountains!
• Mormons aren’t the same as the Amish; they have lots of cars!
We could change the street signs to some secret code that only locals could understand. Oh wait, we already did that, but Google maps ruined it for us.
Dennis Hinkamp does not believe in building walls; but maybe some attractive privacy fences are in order.