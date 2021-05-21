There are few things more annoying than writers who write about writers who write about writing. Whatever writers write about they always smugly believe they are right, right? Yes, I’m introducing myself in an alcoholic anonymous meeting sort of way. “I’m a writer, zero days wordless.”
One of my favorite writers who wrote about writing is Stephen King. If you can sift through his award-winning plethora of creepy, crawly, crypt-busting books, you’ll find one called “On Writing: A Memoir on the Craft.” He must have run out of muse juice on that title, but the interior is worth your time if you enjoy the train wreck of the writing life. He makes writing books sound possible for anyone willing to put in the time and beer consumption.
One of King’s great revelations was that people weren’t dropping off their recycled cans at his house. He realized that he had indeed drained all those beer cans in his pursuit of excellence. He did wake up and smell the stale beer. It did not derail his career. Like closing time at a bar, people and words always look better when your mind is cloudy. Although this might have helped quench your writer’s block, it probably will not cure reader’s block.
Though I support the myth that writing is the most noble and cool thing you can do, it probably doesn’t rank up there with a HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) career. Nobody ever sat shivering or sweltering in their home wishing they could get an emergency appointment with a writer. “Quick, send someone over to put our ennui and despair into words,” I imagine them saying to the imaginary writing dispatcher.
Writers have long been glorified for their drunken debauchery justified as the necessary bait needed to get their muse to bite. I have never heard of HVAC savants attribute their genius to years or self-flagellation with drugs and alcohol. Nor do they generally drink heavily while trying to solve a particularly vexing ductwork problem.
Hunter Thompson was so crazy that they invented a name for his writing style. It was called “gonzo journalism.” It was fun to read, but you knew it wasn’t going to end well. Myriad many have tried to replicate his gonzo writing, but most have only successfully replicated his destructive behavior. He and Hemingway ended their lives on the wrong end of a hunting weapon.
Do I have any advice?
Like the old joke, “The best way to make $1 million in farming is to start with $2 million,” the best way to make a living at writing is having another career or a financially supportive spouse. There are more aspiring writers than there are writers, but that’s OK. I will also borrow from Nike and say, “Just do it.” I guess you could dictate books, but writing is still a physical activity. You have to get your fingers warmed up and have a favorite chair, keyboard and musical playlist to make it work. Just turn off auto correct, Grammarly or any of those other soulless algorithmic critics and let your imagination ramble down to the keyboard. You can edit later.
I don’t pretend to chase the muse, but I go through a lot of notes on scraps of paper. Facebook and Twitter are also good places to use as a notebook. You can use them to bounce ideas off of other people. If that paragraph doesn’t work on Facebook, it probably won’t work in a longer form either.
Don’t try to do anything else while writing. Writing is one of the only things I cannot multitask. Other than listening to music, I have to block out everything. It is annoying to those around me because I get irritable if someone asks a question in the middle of a thought. “I had the greatest turn of phrase right on the tip of my amygdala and now it is gone forever,” I silently scream.
Lastly, I’d like to express my sorrow over the death of Cache Valley legend Scott McKendrick this week. He was a ferrier extraordinaire, colleague and a pioneer cowboy poet. I’m sure that writing was harder than shoeing wild horses.
Dennis Hinkamp says some fellow writers think he is too self-deprecating about writing. To wit he answers, “but I’m so good at it.”