Some of my earliest Mother’s Day memories were of me looking up at my sweet, patient mom and asking, “What do you want for Mother’s Day, Mommy?”
My 7-year-old-child budget couldn’t have handled a big request. Maybe I was hoping she would say a dandelion bouquet in a paper cup. I could definitely handle making one of those. I could probably even handle undercooked pancakes or burned toast.
But instead of that, my mother, who had six rambunctious children, invariably replied, “I just want a clean house and for my kids to all get along.”
Since I couldn’t control the other kids unreasonable behavior (because I was a perfect angel that never fought with my siblings), and I couldn’t clean the whole house, I usually took a third option. I gave my mom a hug and told her I loved her. The dandelion bouquet proved it.
My mom always said that was what she wanted most: love, not dandelions.
A few decades later with my own brood of five kids (and various pets), I am beginning to understand exactly what my mother meant with her Mother’s Day requests.
As a mother, there are some things that money can’t buy. Love and kindness.
Not that I mind having things money can buy. I like jewelry and chocolates just as much as the next person. And it’s nice to get little gifts or cards. But you don’t need to go out and buy flowers to make a mother feel loved. Really.
The important thing is the feeling that comes giving and receiving a gift. The relationship is the key.
I appreciate the thought that went into choosing a card or picking up a corsage. It really is the thought that counts. Not as in, “I thought about it … ” but then did nothing. As in, “I thought of you, so I stopped by the dollar store and picked up this candy bar and these fuzzy socks with hearts on them.”
The price tag is not important. The thought is.
The thought of choosing or doing something combined with the act of following through is what makes a gift really special. (But, FYI, I do like candy bars and fuzzy socks, kids.)
When someone gives me a gift, the real reward is the look on their face when I show how much I appreciate that they thought of me and acted on it. The real gift is the hug, the kind words, or the warm handshake.
The gift real is the bond of a relationship that has been strengthened by an act of kindness, both given and received.
With that in mind, I’d like to share suggestions for Mother’s Day kindness that I hope any mom, step-mom, grandma, auntie, neighbor or female acquaintance would appreciate receiving on Mother’s Day.
1. A phone call. Text messages are OK, but isn’t it wonderful to see a name twinkling on the front of your little cell phone screen? Then to answer the phone and hear, “I was just thinking of you. How are things?” It’s nice, right?!
Personal relationships of all kinds need maintenance. A well-timed phone call, or even a voice message, really makes my day. I can vouch for all mothers here; they want a phone call.
2. A hand-made trinket or card. Yes. Crayon creations, yarn buddies, and paper crafts of all kinds are fine to give as gifts to someone you love. Bring it with a smile and a few minutes to talk. I appreciate talking and listening to people who care. It makes me feel loved.
3. A simple act of service. Anything. Weed the flower bed. Sweep the porch. Pick up the dirty socks. Just think, what can I do so my mom won’t have to?
And then say something like, “Geez, Mom, I picked up the socks today and it was a bit of a hassle. I appreciate you for doing that so much! Thanks for being a kind and giving mom!!”
4. Cook! You’d be shocked to know how open my palate is. Maybe it’s the years of chicken nugget, mac-n-cheese cooking, but I can eat anything meant for human consumption. When someone else cooks, I always enjoy the meal immensely.
If you plan on cooking for an act of Mother’s Day kindness, it’s polite to ask the mother in question if she has an allergies or strong aversions so she can dig in to the dinner you make.
5. Clean up after dinner. Yup. That’s it. Do the dishes. Be a hero!
6. Walk together. Or play a game. Sit on the sofa for half an hour to visit.
7. Flowers. OK, I said mothers don’t need flowers. And we don’t! Again, it’s not the flower itself that counts, it’s the thought that went into it.
So if you’re inclined to get a flower, think about what you might get and why. Maybe the mother you honor would like a rosebush more than a cut rose, or vice versa. Maybe she’d be just as happy to have a handful of dandelions in a paper cup as she would a daisy bouquet.
What I can guarantee is that if you take a thoughtful approach to choosing a flower for a mom, she will recognize the effort. She will appreciate the kindness and the action. She will feel loved.
And if it’s not your mother you seek to honor, your thoughtfulness will make a difference in the life of any woman you choose to serve. Mother’s Day is a hard day for many women whose mother status may be in flux or undefined. Reach out with a kind gesture, a thoughtful action, or by giving a gift of time. Any thoughtful dead given and received with kindness will make someone’s day brighter.
Gentle reader, that is the point of the holiday, to give and receive, love and be loved. That’s what every mom really wants for Mother’s Day.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.