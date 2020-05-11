When I first entered nursing school over 40 years ago, one of the most tragic things I heard was about babies who died when not held. Experiments in orphanages showed that when babies were not held and cradled, they died.
Now, I wonder what will happen to our older family members that we cannot hug because they are locked up in facilities?
I may be judged as cold hearted and be called all sorts of names, but I am very frustrated that my 92, soon to be 93, year old father-in-law cannot be hugged, be with his family, or see his greatgrandchildren, on his 93rd birthday in a few days.
We don’t know how long he has left even without getting the virus. What if he only has a few months or weeks to live before a heart attack or stroke takes him, should he be isolated from his whole family during that time??
I believe in quality of life and not in quantity. In my opinion, it is those keeping family locked away in the nursing homes and facilities, keeping loved ones away, that are cold-hearted and not compassionate.
I also see patients in facilities as a nurse practitioner and every one of them is lonely and frustrated that they are locked up in their rooms. It seems worse than prison or jail. They are kept in their rooms away from their families to be safe — safe from what? Do we really want our elderly to face death completely alone, isolated from all they love?
Yes, I know, the virus has an affinity for the elderly, but many of the elderly I meet already are wishing they were dead because life has lost meaning and they’re unable to live life how they want, stuck in a facility. Many already feel life has past them by — virus or no virus. And now we have decided to lock them up to give them what? A few more days of a miserable life.
Many have dementia siting in lounge chairs all day long, hardly aware of what is going on around them, but most come alive for a short moment when a family member visits. Now they are slipping away, being kept from that moment of aliveness — and to do what? Sleep more in their chair, separated from all they love? Is that really humane? It used to be that the activity coordinator would play some ball with them or help them move and stretch their arms and legs. Now it is a television blaring out instructions and they just keep sleeping in their chair because they need the human contact.
Have we become so fearful we have no common sense anymore? Is fear ruling the day?
Yes, I am aware that a big percentage of people in the nursing homes in New York died. But honestly, if it was me, I would be glad because then I wouldn’t have to wait for death anymore. Harsh, you say? Maybe, but don’t we see nursing homes as the last stop before death? And now what — we are going to let our family die without their loved ones because, heaven forbid, they should die a few weeks or months sooner than they otherwise would have?
I am very frustrated with the fear that is now running our lives. We are afraid to live, and now we are afraid of dying. What happened to the spirit of living? Life is beautiful and precious. But life is also risky no matter how we look at it and we could all die anytime from a thousand different things — and yes, COVID being one of them.
So, judge me cold-hearted, call me names, but I believe in human contact and I call for common sense — stay home when you are sick, wear a mask when concerned with exposure, do whatever you want to stay safe. But I beg, please, please let us visit our family in the nursing homes and assisted livings so they won’t be alone when they are going to die anyway. Let them have some quality of life and not be alone, locked up in their room.
Hannah Thomsen is a resident of Cache Valley and works as a healthcare provider. She signed this commentary: "A concerned daughter-in-law with love in her heart wanting to only hug her father-in-law – the only of that generation left in her life."