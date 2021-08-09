The Willow Lakes subdivision is an ill-advised housing development. It is a 175-acre parcel near 10th West and 1100 South. The project proposal includes 135 residential lots and two private man-made lakes, one for tube and wake sports and the other for slalom water skiing. It has received conditional approval from the Logan City Planning Commission. Because the proposal met the city’s current development codes, the Planning Commission felt it had no legal means to deny approval of the development even though it will harm the Logan River.
The Willow Lakes Subdivision will have many adverse community and environmental impacts that make it ill-advised. These include increasing hazardous flooding conditions and future water quality problems in the Logan River. In turn, these impacts will contribute to deteriorating floodplain wetlands, and harming critical wildlife habitat.
The proposed subdivision is primarily within the Logan River floodplain. A few years ago, a friend of mine was kayaking the flooded proposed subdivision area during a “10-25 year flood.” The entire area of the proposed subdivision was flooded, and this was the second time within six years. The floodwaters that are routinely absorbed by this floodplain have to go somewhere. If the Willow Lakes development were built, flooding risk would increase above, across from, and below the subdivision. These risks would affect homeowners, ranchers, and farmers, as well as city trails and parks.
Water quality in this section of the Logan River is poor and sometimes violates state water quality standards. The floodplain helps filter pollutants before they enter the river but much of this filtering capacity would be removed by the development. The new lakes, combined with local fertilizing and weed control on the residential lots could also increase phosphorous levels further enhancing algae growth.
Under the federal Clean Water Act and related state law and regulations, if a body of water violates applicable water quality standards it can be deemed an impaired water. Such a designation would have major legal and economic consequences for Logan city and its citizens.
Wetlands are effective at capturing water pollutants, provide water storage, flood control, and wildlife habitat, and are protected under the Clean Water Act. The National Wetland Inventory indicates that well over half of the Willow Lakes project area is wetlands. The subdivision would would destroy most of them. The Army Corps of Engineers regulates wetland impacts requiring mitigation for those destroyed, which is very costly.
Loss of wildlife species and habitats is another major concern. The proposed subdivision area provides habitat for the Bobolink, a rare bird species classified by NatureServe as “imperiled” in Utah. The proposed development area provides one of the most productive breeding areas in our valley. Moreover, the documentation of over 100 species of birds in this area supports its extraordinary value for wildlife.
The Willow Lakes Subdivision would be counterproductive to the millions of dollars spent by the city, county and other Logan River Taskforce partners on Logan River Restoration. It is also unclear who would be left on the hook when the development floods and/or causes flooding on neighboring lands.
Common sense and decades of experience tell us that building houses in the floodplain is a bad idea. FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, “encourages communities to limit development in floodplains to the degree possible” to help preserve floodplain benefits including flood control, erosion control, fish and wildlife habitat, water quality, and groundwater recharge.
There has never before been a development of the magnitude of Willow Lakes proposed within the Logan River floodplain, and the city’s current codes simply are not sufficient to address this situation. It is likely that other poorly designed floodplain developments will follow unless something is done soon.
We propose a three-pronged approach that will eliminate high risk floodplain development and reward floodplain conservation. First, we suggest a multi-agency effort to map all of the floodplains in the county. Next, we strongly encourage the cities and the county to develop ordinances that will prevent inadvisable floodplain development, thereby reducing flooding and water quality problems while protecting sensitive wildlife habitats. Finally, we encourage landowners to benefit from floodplain conservation by working with local agencies and organizations to create conservation easements on their properties. Conservation easements allow landowners to sell their development rights but continue to own the land and profit from activities such as farming and ranching.
There are also things you could do to reduce the impacts of Willow Lakes. 1. Write/email FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers Utah offices and ask them to carefully review the plan for this subdivision and require strong mitigation, even disapproval. You can visit our website at bridgerlandaudubon.org for information on how to contact these agencies. 2. Write/email Logan City and ask them to promptly develop the floodplains ordinance they have been working on, urging disapproval of developments in floodplains.
In the letter to the city, make it clear you want them to prevent impacts to your wallet—there is a need to eliminate costs to taxpayers associated with flooding hazards and environmental damage from this development.
Bruce Pendery is a board member of the Bridgerland Audubon Society.